the actress fell for the son of a billionaire!

Emma Watson has found love again! As a couple, the star actress of the Harry Potter saga succumbed to the charm of a charming young man. He’s not just anyone because he’s the son of a famous billionaire. We tell you more!

Emma Watson is no longer a heart to take ! Indeed, the legendary interpreter of Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter found love again in the arms of a handsome 29-year-old. This is Brandon Green! His name may not mean anything to you, but know that he is known in the worldly world.

And for good reason, he is none other than the son of British businessman Sir Philip Green (former owner of the Arcadia group, which notably owns the Topshop brand). This blue-eyed blonde frequents the fashion world and has even had a brief relationship with the famous model Kate Moss in 2014. Today, Emma Watson has eyes only for him!

A romantic summer in Venice!

What better destination than the city of love to formalize a couple? Unknowingly, Emma Watson confirmed his romance with Brandon Green. August 20, the two lovebirds were seen holding hands in the heart of Italy. The website DailyMail did not fail to publish photos of their getaway. More radiant than ever, the 32-year-old actress was dressed in a long red dress and showed a big smile. How beautiful love is!

If everything seems to be going well between them, Emma Watson and Brandon Green started dating in fall 2021, according to the English media. The philanthropist separated, at this time, from her former companion Leo Robinton after two years of relationship. Little did she know yet that Sir Philip Green’s son had already planned to crack her sooner or later. He had a huge crush on her!

Brandon has been courting Emma all summer. She’s into him, but she keeps it a secret, because no one knew things got tough with Leo. She spent a lot of time with Brandon. He is really nice and she enjoys his company.

a source close to the Mail Online. Holy rascal!

As happy single as in couple!

After her multiple sentimental failures, Emma Watson has now found her shoe. If this is good news for some, the 32-year-old actress still made it clear that she was also happy being single. In 2017, she confided in vogue :