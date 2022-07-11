The actress Florence Pugh, dressed in transparencies and message

Florence Pugh She is one of the young emerging actresses who is already a reality in the cinema. The British interpreter proves to each film that she does, that she has talent to stop a train. He eats the camera with his appearances, which have already earned him one Oscar nomination playing one of the sisters in the new version of little womenalthough her most successful role has been as the little sister of Scarlett Johansson in black widow. We have also seen it in Lady Macbeth, Midsommar or in the series Hawk Eye. Her name is raffled off by the producers since she is one of the actresses with the most projection on the current scene and at 26 years old, Pugh shows that not only does she have clear ideas regarding her profession, but also how it’s her. And who does not like her, two stones.



That is what the actress thought when she posted her latest post on Instagram. Because Florence Pugh has made a good maxim that some undesirables, that some men who are still in the Cro-Magnon era, would have to tattoo on their foreheads with fire: a woman can wear whatever comes out of her bun. Just missing. And another message that it would be time for many to learn: every woman has the body that she has, and the comments that many unpresentable people have to make about women’s bodies, can be trusted. Neither Florence Pugh nor any other woman needs to know what they think of her body or what they don’t think. For this reason, the interpreter did not doubt that when she put on a spectacular pink tulle dress with transparencies, a valentine, on the steps of the famous Piazza Spagna in Rome, would bring a queue. More than the dress. “I knew when I put on this amazing Valentino dress it was impossible that there were no comments about him. Whether negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. She was excited to put it on me, not a blink of nervousness. She was not before, nor during, nor now after“.



pug, triquietbut convinced of what happened afterwards: “What has been interesting to observe and witness is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for all the world to see. They even do it with their job titles and work emails in their bio.“. The actress regrets that “It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last that a woman has heard what’s wrong with her body to a crowd of strangers, what’s troubling is how vulgar some of you men can be. Fortunately, I have come to accept the secrets of my body that make me me, me. I’m happy with all the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14“. And specifies: “Many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were in my small breasts, or how ashamed I should be of being so flat-chested. I have lived in my body for a long time. I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and it does not scare me“. And it does well. It would only be missing. What is worrying is the size of the little shame and human misery of many men.





“What scares you so much? What are small? Large? The left? The right? Only one? Maybe none? What’s So Scary?”. The British actress is forceful and has not held her tongue wondering out loud how it is possible that in the middle of the year 2022, there are still riffraff who are bothered by how another person has or stops having the body, and what measures they have . As Rigoberta Bandini sings, I don’t know why our boobs are so scary. A vindictive message also from Pugh, who puts the icing on the cake when she proudly says that “I am so grateful that she grew up in a home with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the folds of our bodies. To make noise to feel comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck and hell with that’ whenever someone expects my body to be transformed into an opinion of what is sexually attractive“. And in case someone has not been clear enough, the final words: “I wore this dress because I know. If being loudly abusive to women publicly in 2022 is that easy for you, then the answer is that you’re the one who knows nothing. Mature. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will be much easier, I promise. And all for two pretty nipples. Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with this little piece of darker skin to be covered.“, concludes the British.





