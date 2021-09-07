the actress has a new punk hair color

Remember Mila Kunis and her longs hair chocolate brown, shiny and flowing? Well, forget them. In the midst of the scandal involving the husband Ashton Kutcher, accused by ex-wife Demi Moore of having cheated on her during the marriage (which lasted from 2005 to 2013), the actress seems to have found an outlet through her hair. After all, isn’t it said that when a woman changes her hair she is facing a change in her life? In the case of Mila Kunis it must be genuine revolutions, because his new hair color is nothing short of radical: the Ashton Kutcher’s new wife she was paparazzi around Los Angeles with platinum blonde hair and turquoise colored tips, already quite faded to tell the truth. The only suspect? Mila may (already) harbor resentments towards her new one look, as in the shots he seems to try to hide it under a white cap. But the paparazzi do not miss anything, and besides showing off a new one Mila Kunis hair color she also appears particularly thin, reflecting the impact the scandal has had on her family.

A 36 years, in conclusion, Mila Kunis gives you a turquoise hair color as a teenager, but the effect is not exactly the best. “The maintenance of these colors is rather complicated”, explains hairstylist Cristiano Filippini, “the color is lost quickly despite the use of any shampoo for colored hair. Obviously the greater the number of washes the shorter the duration of the color ”, continues the expert. Only exception? “The shades of purple and gray, which can last longer thanks to the use of anti-yellow shampoos which contain purple colored pigments inside and help maintain the nuance”. Another precaution to take when you want to experience the coloured hair like those of Mila Kunis is the attention to the right nuances: “pink, turquoise, blue and silver are the fluo suitable for cold phototypes (in general blue, blue eyes, pink complexion); purple tending to red, orange and yellow goes best with warm phototypes (freckles, green or brown eyes with yellow reflections in the iris) “. In short, if you really have a header like Mila’s in mind, at least choose the right shade!

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [#1]HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused everything on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability”. You can also find it on Instagram as@ cri.filippini.

