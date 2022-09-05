the actress is on vacation with a friend who was expelled from the trial

The journalist with a musical focus, Eve Barlow, one of the best friends of the protagonist of AquamanAmber Heard, and who could not enter the trial held in Virginia after being expelled, now enjoys a relaxing vacation in the company of the artist.

Actress Amber Heard and Eve Barlow They were recently seen having lunch in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In this sense, an Israeli journalist tweeted a photo of the friends at the moment when they were both dining at an outdoor restaurant just a few days ago. In the image, the actress sported two French braids and very little makeupwhile Barlow opted for an equally casual white tank top.

The day before the photo was published, Heard, 36, was photographed pushing a stroller. Notably, he has been exploring the city with his daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, who is only one year old.

As exclusively reported Page Six, Barlow was expelled from the much-publicized Depp-Heard trial in April for “live-tweeting, texting and posting information” while sitting in the front row, which is normally reserved for lawyers.

Court sources in Fairfax, Virginia, said at the time that Judge Penney S. Azcarate made that decision at the time, due to the behavior of Heard’s friend, who allegedly also tried to intervene in the trial of the witness favorable to Depp, Gina Deuters.

Judge Azcarate finally granted Depp’s lawyers’ motion for Barlow to be permanently excluded from the proceedings, announcing that the former deputy editor of New Musical Express (NME) “would not (return) to the courtroom during this trial.”

So were Amber Heard’s alleged sex parties

a writer and influencer named Jessica Reed Kraus revealed details of the alleged sex parties organized by the actress and model Amber Heard, who was harmed in the middle of the trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp.

On the famous website House Inhabitthe influencer He said he had collected information from different sources that allowed him to know details of the events organized by the American actress and model, once a month.

According to Reed Kraus, the alleged sex parties involved powerful men, “tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.”

“The events were massive and there were large amounts of MDMA and alcohol, as well as people having sex,” he said.

Thus, he said that “former friends of Amber Heard” told him that the actress met the tycoon Elon Musk at the parties he organized with his ex-wife at his house in Beverly Hills.

Therefore, he stated the influencerIt was from there that Heard began to be interested in these types of parties, since she had “the ability to attract other young actresses (usually lesbians) in distress”.

“At parties there were a lot of young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber sat in a throne-like chair in the center. They looked like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men watching,” she described in House Inhabit.