the actress is ready for the big step

Megan Fox has taken a big step in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Sources close to actress Megan Fox say she introduced rapper Gun Kelly to her three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. The three children were born from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, former star of Beverly Hills 90210. Megan and Brian had announced their separation in May this year after a rapprochement in 2016. In July, however, the beautiful actress found happiness in the arms of rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brooklyn Beckham: Double Wedding in Summer 2021 | LEGISLATION

After announcing her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly with an Instagram post, Megan Fox is ready to get serious. “She recently met her children for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since the relationship is getting more serious,” the source says. “They have a committed history and it’s not just an adventure. They are planning a future together.” The source also adds that the two “spend as much time as they can together” and “are doing great.”

Tom Parker shock: inoperable brain tumor for the former The Wanted | DISCOVER

Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox boyfriend: the actress introduces her son to Machine Gun Kelly

Fox and Kelly made their relationship public this summer after photos of the two of them together drove the web crazy. So since by now the two new lovers had been “discovered”, Megan’s ex-husband, Green, was forced to confirm that he had separated from Fox at the end of last year after 10 years of marriage. Green had stated, in a podcast, that his wife had suggested separating after living a moment of self-realization while working away from Los Angeles.

Gun Kelly had then recounted the birth of love with Megan on The Howard Stern Show. The two had met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, an American detective thriller soon to be released. It was immediately a stroke of lightning, something written in fate. “I fell in love for the first time. It was the first, first experience of being open to love and things like that. I definitely didn’t think it existed before,” said MGK. And now come the official presentations to the children of the Transformers actress. It just seems that they are doing things seriously.

Farewell to Tom Kennedy, host of Name That Tune USA | LEGISLATION