News

the actress is ready for the big step

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox has taken a big step in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Sources close to actress Megan Fox say she introduced rapper Gun Kelly to her three children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. The three children were born from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, former star of Beverly Hills 90210. Megan and Brian had announced their separation in May this year after a rapprochement in 2016. In July, however, the beautiful actress found happiness in the arms of rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brooklyn Beckham: Double Wedding in Summer 2021 | LEGISLATION

After announcing her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly with an Instagram post, Megan Fox is ready to get serious. “She recently met her children for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since the relationship is getting more serious,” the source says. “They have a committed history and it’s not just an adventure. They are planning a future together.” The source also adds that the two “spend as much time as they can together” and “are doing great.”

Megan Fox boyfriend
photo: Instagram

Tom Parker shock: inoperable brain tumor for the former The Wanted | DISCOVER

Loading...
Advertisements

Megan Fox boyfriend: the actress introduces her son to Machine Gun Kelly

Fox and Kelly made their relationship public this summer after photos of the two of them together drove the web crazy. So since by now the two new lovers had been “discovered”, Megan’s ex-husband, Green, was forced to confirm that he had separated from Fox at the end of last year after 10 years of marriage. Green had stated, in a podcast, that his wife had suggested separating after living a moment of self-realization while working away from Los Angeles.

Gun Kelly had then recounted the birth of love with Megan on The Howard Stern Show. The two had met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, an American detective thriller soon to be released. It was immediately a stroke of lightning, something written in fate.  “I fell in love for the first time. It was the first, first experience of being open to love and things like that. I definitely didn’t think it existed before,” said MGK. And now come the official presentations to the children of the Transformers actress. It just seems that they are doing things seriously.

Farewell to Tom Kennedy, host of Name That Tune USA | LEGISLATION

Megan Fox boyfriend
Photo: Image.net/Getty

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

317
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
297
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
276
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
267
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
254
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
233
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
222
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
214
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
205
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
203
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top