The actress Julia Roberts mistakes herself for

Julia Roberts She is one of the great actresses in Hollywood. Her career is one of the most successful and her career is so wide that it is difficult to name all of her films.

His first roles were in the late 1980s and in the comedy genre. In 1988 she starred Mystic’s Pizza, a romantic comedy. She later had more dramatic roles in deadly line Y steel magnolias. But it was in 1990 that she rose to fame with beautiful woman (Pretty Woman), the romantic comedy that starred alongside Richard Gere. In 2001, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich.

Julia Roberts, an actress with great talent and beauty

In recent years he made his transition to the small screen with the miniseries home coming (2018), and this year it shone again in Gaslitalongside an unrecognizable Sean Penn.

In addition to his talent, Roberts is possessed of great beauty. Her welcoming smile has become an icon, reputedly valued at more than $30 million. And although she is unique, Julia sometimes mistakes herself for another well-known actress.

A while ago, the actress of the my best friend’s wedding, participated in an interview where he had to answer the most searched questions on the Internet. Among those, one asked Who does Julia Roberts look like?

Related news

Although first hand we could say that there is no one like him, Roberts thinks otherwise. His first response, and the one that many have in mind, was emma roberts.

Emma Roberts with her aunt Julia enjoying an afternoon of board games (Source: Instagram @juliaroberts)

In addition to bearing the same last name, Emma Roberts is Julia’s niece. And not only do they share genes and a great resemblance, but they also share the same vocation, since Emma is also an actress and has achieved a very successful career.

However, the Julia Roberts similarities do not end there. Trying to answer the viral questions that are most replicated in the search engine, the interpreter said that she also finds a great resemblance to Jueliette Binoche, French actress. But then she came to another even more surprising conclusion.

According to Roberts, many times when looking at magazines she confuses herself with Jennifer Garner. the actress of If I had 30, Elektra Y The Adam Project, does not bear much resemblance to Julia Roberts, although she thinks otherwise. That she also added that she is very beautiful. Do you think that Julia Roberts Y Jennifer Garner they are similar?

Roberts believes she bears some resemblance to Jennifer Garner (Source: Pinterest)

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!