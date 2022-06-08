Entertainment

The actress Julia Roberts mistakes herself for

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Julia Roberts She is one of the great actresses in Hollywood. Her career is one of the most successful and her career is so wide that it is difficult to name all of her films.

His first roles were in the late 1980s and in the comedy genre. In 1988 she starred Mystic’s Pizza, a romantic comedy. She later had more dramatic roles in deadly line Y steel magnolias. But it was in 1990 that she rose to fame with beautiful woman (Pretty Woman), the romantic comedy that starred alongside Richard Gere. In 2001, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Celebrities celebrate that Johnny Depp won lawsuit against Amber Heard

2 mins ago

The IBEX 35 rises 0.19% supported by Inditex, while the rest of Europe falls

13 mins ago

Watch This Regular Guy Try Out Halle Berry’s Intense 7-Move Workout

24 mins ago

Films to watch tonight on HBO Colombia

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button