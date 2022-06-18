The actress Katheryn Winnick, ‘Lagertha’ in the series ‘Vikingos’, tours Mallorca in five days of intense vacations

Accompanied by the American actress Stephanie Vogt (Fast & Furious, Suicide Forest and The Royals), the protagonist of the series created and directed by Michael Hirst for the History channel has visited during the days that he has spent in Mallorca the Port d’Andratx, Puerto Portals Y Cala Deiawhere he discovered the gastronomy of the popular Cas Patró restaurant, located on the rocks of the cove.

He has also spent a day in privacy and with the spectacular views of the Cap Rocat Hotel, in the municipality of Llucmajor, an exclusive tourist establishment located on the cliffs of Cap Blanc.

Through his Instagram account, winnick has shared various temporary videos (stories) of the landscapes of the island, almost all coastal areas of the Andratx and the Serra de Tramuntanaas well as a sunrise scene in Port d’Andratx, a portrait with Stephanie Vogt in a restaurant in the coastal town and a portrait with a hat and a red dress during his stay in the Hotel Cap Rocat.





The interpreter and also producer and director, began her tour of Spain on May 3 in Madridwhere he coincided with another well-known interpreter of the series vikingsirish actor moe dunford which in the series created by Michael Hirst for the History channel brings to life the King Aethelwulf.

of Ukrainian origin, Katherine Winnick she is a friend of the president Volodymyr Zelensky and she is very aware of the drama that the country is experiencing since the Russian invasion began more than two months ago. For this reason and to provide support to the population, through its foundation, The Winnick Foundation, collects funds to send food to the Ukrainian population. The actress was in Ukraine in August with President Zelensky and the first lady.