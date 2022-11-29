the actress leaves the medical series after 19 seasons giving life to Mederith Gray

ellen pompeo has just confirmed what many followers of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: the actress leaves the series after 19 seasons as the great protagonist of it. A few months ago we learned that she was only going to appear in a handful of episodes of the current season and now we already have a date for her departure.

“The show must go on”

It will be on February 23 when we see Pompeo for the last time in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, thus closing the narrative arc for his character that he had drawn this season 19 and in which we will not go into detail because of the spoilers. Pompeo has released the following message through his Instagram account to confirm his departure:

I am forever grateful and humbled by the love and support you all have shown me, Meredith Gray and the show for 19 seasons! Regardless, none of this would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You are all gamers and you all have made the ride so fun and iconic! I love you madly and appreciate you. This is not your first time on the roller coaster… The show must go on and I will definitely be back for a visit. With much love and immense gratitude.

Pompeo’s message implies that could reappear in the series, but already in a timely manner and without being the axis of it. We will have to see what this means for the future of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, but what is clear is that it represents a before and after for her, since it is true that over the years very important characters have disappeared, but the Mederith thing is another level.

Nor should it be forgotten that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ It is not yet renewed for a season 20. That does not mean that ABC is going to do without her, but be very careful that there is a drop in popularity since they no longer have Pompeo, although perhaps they had no choice but to do without the actress so that the series could go ahead, because in more On one occasion he had stated that he believed it was time to put an end to it.