the actress lookalike goes crazy on TikTok. And it’s really identical [VIDEO]

In the last few hours it has gone viral on the popular social network TikTokthe similarity between Margot Robbie and his double Emma Sofijaa TikToker that is wowing users all over the world.

The Danish computer science student has in fact posted a video in which her face appears compared to that of the famous actress of The Wolf of Wall Street and Birds of Prey, and the similarity between the two is truly stunning.

The video has reached the figure of five million views and Emma, ​​in support of her post, wrote as a caption: “The version of Margot Robbie purchased by Walmart“. The countless filters that on social networks allow you to associate your face with that of a celebrity often arouse comparisons that are not so fitting, but in this case the similarity between the facial features is nothing short of incredible, as you can evaluate yourself.

Harley Quinn’s star in the Suicide Squad films, meanwhile, will appear in Wes Anderson’s new film and has been cast as the star of a new Barbie doll project directed by Greta Gerwig and written by the director alongside Noah Baumbach, for the which Ryan Gosling was cast as Ken’s interpreter.

What do you think of the similarity between the actress and TikToker? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

