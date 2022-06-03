Entertainment

The actress of The Suicide Squad that will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

DC appears to have suffered a leak from the cast of Suicide Squadsince the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchiorwho played Ratcatcher 2 in the film by James Gunnconfirmed that he will have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the third installment in the quirky group of superheroes that Gunn himself brought to life in 2014’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker, who had distanced himself from Marvel following a controversy related to old tweets, teamed up with DC following this breakup, ending up creating two of the most acclaimed properties of the superhuman opposite. The Suicide Squad “Sequel” Was Universally Acclaimed (unlike the original film) and it turned out to be one of the best movies of 2021. This film also introduced a host of new members to the squad, including the peacemaker of John Cena, which led to the wonderful series of hbo max.

