The actress of The Suicide Squad that will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

DC appears to have suffered a leak from the cast of Suicide Squadsince the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchiorwho played Ratcatcher 2 in the film by James Gunnconfirmed that he will have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the third installment in the quirky group of superheroes that Gunn himself brought to life in 2014’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker, who had distanced himself from Marvel following a controversy related to old tweets, teamed up with DC following this breakup, ending up creating two of the most acclaimed properties of the superhuman opposite. The Suicide Squad “Sequel” Was Universally Acclaimed (unlike the original film) and it turned out to be one of the best movies of 2021. This film also introduced a host of new members to the squad, including the peacemaker of John Cena, which led to the wonderful series of hbo max.

The Suicide Squad, the fun DC adventure that James Gunn prepared in 2021

Now, after mending his relationship with Disney/Marvel, the director is back with the Guardians of the Galaxy, featuring a third movie set to arrive in 2023, as well as a Christmas special later this year. Thus, Gunn has added Melchior to the set of actors who will work simultaneously on both Marvel and DC properties, since both will continue with projects in the opposite universe. However, as confirmed by the director late last year, the actress will not play the character Moondragon, as had been speculated online.

The first two films centered on the Guardians of the Galaxy, meaning the original 2014 film and its 2017 sequel, together grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. The “Vol. 3” of the saga is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023, and will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki Y Will Poulter.

Chris Pratt on the set of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn recently teased the secret involvement of an “unannounced actor” in the film. This person is not Melchior, but neither does he appear to be Keanu Reeves. While the plot of the third film has been kept under wraps, we know this will be the last of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, so we will see some kind of closure accompanied by the kind of adventures that the filmmaker and his stars accustomed us to.

Daniela Melchior, meanwhile, seems to continue to rise in the industry. After playing Ratcatcher in The Suicide Squad, landed major roles in assasin club with Henry Golding Y Marlowe with Liam Neesonas well as in the long-awaited tenth installment of Fast and furious, fast x

