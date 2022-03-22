The actress of The Suicide Squad who joins Fast and Furious 10

Fast and Furious 10 is taking shape and this time it added another talent from the DC Extended Universe. He had already done it with Jason Momoa.

Fast and furious It is the quintessential saga if it is about the combo “speed + action” also adding important names of the film industry. The beloved franchise has a healthy habit of adding talent to each of its installments. He already did it in the past with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and John Cena. Now the tenth part does the same with Jason Momoa and another surprise.

This time we are going to be talking about Daniela Melchiorthe actress who played Ratcatcher II in the film Suicide Squad the DC Extended Universe. His character was very important to the plot of that adventure that dealt with a group of villains recruited to stop a gigantic extraterrestrial organism hidden on an island in South America. Ratcatcher II communicates with rats!

Fast and Furious 10 adds a new name

We still do not know if the new member of the saga Fast and furious will join the “family” by Dominic Toretto or will she be a new villain in the same way that Charlize Theron was in previous entries. We know that the tenth film will feature the interpreter of Aquaman, Jason Momoaas the antagonist of the precision car driver team.

Daniela Melchior She proved comfortable in a star-studded cast like Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena. The young performer’s credits include series like Sin and The Black Book of Father Dinis. He also participated in assasin club with an intricate plot full of mystery about a hit man and the film Marlowe where he shared a poster with the experienced action figure Liam Neeson.

justin lin directed the following installments of Fast and furious: 3,4,5,6 and 9. This time he is shaping the tenth film in the franchise with a cast of luxury made up of impressive names: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and Charlize Theron. The penultimate film Fast and furious will hit theaters around the world next May 19, 2023.