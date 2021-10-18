the actress returns to the red carpet after two years and enchants everyone [FOTO]

Emma Watson showed herself in all her glory on the red carpet of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2021

Class is not water. British actress Emma Watson – known for playing Hermione Granger in the movie saga of Harry Potter – she returned to tread the red carpet after two years and did it in style. The red carpet was that of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2021, awards that celebrate environmental sustainability. An event strongly desired by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who sponsored it through the Royal Foundation.

Despite their presence, Emma Watson made the choice. The actress wore a dress made for her by Oxfam, the international confederation of non-profit organizations dedicated to reducing global poverty, through humanitarian aid and development projects.

Loading... Advertisements

The dress was made by sewing together ten wedding dresses recovered from the charity, reconstructed to create a long asymmetrical top that left the actress’s back uncovered. Black flared trousers and Buffalo-style platform boots completed a sustainable yet very elegant outfit.

Over the past two years – after the premiere of Little Women – Emma Watson did not attend any public events. So much so that in recent months some rumors have become insistent about his possible withdrawal from the scene, which was promptly denied by the person concerned.