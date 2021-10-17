It is customary for the Oscar winner in the category of Best Leading Actor to deliver the statuette the following year to the winner of the respective female category. So it happened to Emma Stone, when in 2017 on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles he received the gold statuette for La La Land from Leonardo Dicaprio, Academy Award in 2016 for the role in The Revenant. But not everyone knows that for Emma Stone that moment was surreal. Let’s find out why.

The actress has always been Di Caprio’s number one admirer. Like many of us, she too had a secret crush on the Titanic star in her teens. “I’ve seen Titanic in the cinema seven times. Leo was the love of my life. I had his autographed posters in my bedroom ”confessed Emma Stone in an interview with SiriusXM. In short, even Hollywood stars are huge fans of their older colleagues. “When I walked over to Leo to receive the statuette, I could hardly believe it. I thought it was really the most surreal moment of my lifeRecalled the actress.

Gorgeous in that golden, signed dress Givenchy, Emma was visibly excited. Not so much for the victory, but rather for the honor of being rewarded by the idol of her youth. “He’ll think I’m a little weird, because every time I see him I say ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ – explained the actress. Emma, ​​however, underlined how he was really sweet and how his presence made that moment in his career ‘craziest experience I’ve ever lived ‘.

Emma Stone latest news: the actress reveals her crush on Di Caprio

Four years have passed since that magical night. Meanwhile, the actress became a mother for the first time. She gave birth on March 13th. She, 32, and her partner Dave McCary, 35, however, have kept total confidentiality and have not disclosed the sex of the newborn. Soon – on May 26 – we will see the star on the big screen again with Cruella, the Disney film adaptation of the cartoon The Charge of the Hundred and One. A villain role that will reveal new sides of Emma.

Photo: AMPAS