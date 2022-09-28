the actress risks and wins

Zendaya It has been become one of the celebrities most elegant of the moment. The actress has become a fashion icon thanks to her outfits daring and groundbreaking. When we talk about the red carpet or events, she is always at the top of the best dressed, and it is not for less, she always bets on the variety from pantsuits with a masculine cut to glamorous and sensual dresses. There is something for everyone.

the actress always is responsible for giving a breath of fresh air to the red carpet Risk and win. Bet on original designs, rarely seen and away from the traditional, always succeeding.

Looks with pants: one of her favorite looks





Zendaya chose for the promo of Spiderman a neon pink suit perfect to wear in spring and winter, made up of blazer long crossover made to measure and ankle-length dart pants. A two-piece signed by Alexander McQueen from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.





For the premiere from the series euphoriahe splurged on style is a magnificent gray suit from Jerry Lorenzo for the firm Fear of God. High-waisted pant with cummerbund, fitted body and jacket oversized no flaps





During the B.zero1 Rock Collection by Bulgari the actress fell in love with her look, flaunting that unique style that she falls in love with so much. Black pants and transparent white shirt-coat with leaves of the same fabric signed by Rahul Mishra Couture.





Zendaya is a lover of sequins, and this two-piece proves it. This jacket suit studded with paillettes roses and reds is signed by Vivetta. A retro-style two-piece and futuristic in equal parts, with those XXL buttons and slightly flared hems that he wore at the Variety awards.





Elegant tailor in pink on light pink. A two piece with a blazer pink with black lapels and buttons.

red carpet looks





Zendaya shined in the red carpet of the Oscars 2022 with a design of Valentine. The actress has shone in capital letters with a daring combo made up of a silver skirt with a train and a satin cropped shirt. A trendy style, even daring, but extremely elegant.





Valentino is his head designer. On the red carpet of Euphoria, she shone in a black and white dress, a tube design taken from the designer’s historical archives that Linda Evangelista already wore in a 1992 show.





The actress became one of the best dressed at the 2021 Oscar Awards gala thanks to a wonderful design cut out yellow to match his mask signed by Valentino Haute Couture.





One of ours outfits favorites is this combo of Alaia that the actress wore in Paris, at the premiere of Dunes. The outfit was dyed an elegant aubergine color and was made up of a crop top long-sleeved and a mermaid-style skirt with a good dose of fur.





At the 2022 Emmy Awards, she wanted to be inspired by Grace Kelly and she did so by betting on black, with this magnificent fitted body design peplum and with a large volume skirt signed by Valentine.





The actress was the great protagonist of the premiere of Spiderman in Los Angeles with an original dress of valentine with rhinestones that drew spider webs.





Zendaya conquered us in London at the premiere of dunes with a design of Rick Owens which was characterized by the mermaid fall and the ruffle at the neckline. A model that left her back bare.





Zendaya was the center of attention at the BET Awards 2021 when she wore a stunning dress from Versace. A choice with a long history, since its creation dates back to spring-summer 2003, a design that came to the world when Beyoncé wore it in her popular video clip crazy in love.





The 2021 Venice Film Festival has been one of the most notable events of the year and Zendaya walked the red carpet with a sensual design signed by Balmainpaired with stunning Bvlgari jewelry.





Zendaya attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles and did so in one of her most elegant and glamorous looks. A black model in the purest 1920s Hollywood style with pearls included from Mario says. Gorgeous.





In the premiere of the great showman in 2017 she left us speechless with her choice, a stunning black and red dress. A creation with a strapless neckline and full skirt with endless layers and layers of tulle from Victor & Rolf, from the collection Spring-Summer 2018, an iconic model of the house.





Brown is a complicated color, unflattering and at the same time very original on an Oscar red carpet. At the 2018 gala we loved this chiffon design light and light signed by Giambattista Valli.





Another of her most beautiful creations is this white model with a pink and black flower print from Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Autumn 2019.





In the premiere American Spiderman 2017 wore this spectacular pink dress with strategic cuts and a sensual opening in the skirt and train. A design of Ralph&Russo.





At the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2018 he dazzled with this Ralph&Russo. A Greek-inspired tricolor creation with a beaded neckline.





Award for originality with a brown halter neck dress and corolla skirt by August Getty Atelier. An election that he chose at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards.





At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she impressed with this vanilla beaded creation with a knee-length mermaid silhouette and a tulle skirt by Michael Kors.





Green Emmys dress vera wang that he wore at the 2019 Emmy Awards we loved it. A very sexy model with a corset neckline and a satin skirt with a maxi side slit.





This white design with a mermaid silhouette is spectacular, with details of rhinestones and a navy blue train inside. A creation of Ralph&Russo.

Always groundbreaking, daring and successful





Zendaya dazzled at the 2021 CFDA Awards, dressed in red. The actress chose a spectacular straight skirt with volume at hip height, combined with a top cropped. One top bandeau with a strapless design that contrasts with the volumes of the waist and manages to complement this style exquisitely.





at the Awards Women In Films 2021, the actress opted for a striking knit design gray, a model fitted to the silhouette, long to the feet and sleeveless Schiaparelli. The most groundbreaking is the neckline with a golden shell is responsible for reminding us.





Zendaya made us fall in love at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the British capital with a style signed by Alexander McQueen. The look it consisted of a dress oversized blazer gray and black stockings full of glitter.





Daring, sexy and sophisticated. In the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home Los Angeles wore this long red and black dress studded with paillettes, open back and adorned with very fine and sophisticated crossed straps signed by Armani Prive Haute Couture.





At the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards, Zendaya opted for a Tom Ford design. A total look in fuchsia formed by a crop top armor type combined with a long flowing skirt.





At the 2018 MET Gala, she chose a spectacular silver metallic medieval styling as if it were Joan of Arc. A creation signed by Versace.





During the premiere australian the great showmana dress from the spring 2018 collection of Moschino depicting a monarch butterfly. A spectacular and very striking creation.





Zendaya is a breath of fresh air in any red carpet She knows how to look spectacular without being boring or excessive. At the MET 2019 gala, excess was essential, and she dressed as a modern princess, specifically Cinderella, with a 21st century design, so modern, that it has interior light and changes color. A bodice dress with white puff shoulder pads and metallic blue tulle skirt from Tommy Hilfiger.

