the actress says they are friends

Nothing to take away from the Brangelina – for heaven’s sake, they too broke our hearts in half – but what a beautiful couple were Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? The end of their (gossippatissssssima) love story – let’s face it – made us sigh a little: it was 2005 and, in short, if they weren’t a perfect couple, then what is a perfect couple? How is it made? Today Jennifer Aniston returns to talk about her (former) relationship with Brad Pitt, and – thankfully – he has something very positive to tell us.

In an interview given during the radio broadcast The Howard Stern Show and reported by harpersbazaar.com, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife commented on an experience from last September, which involved both of them. To collect donations to support the Covid-19 health emergency, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together attended an online event: together, they enjoyed reading the script for Out of mind, 1982 film. “Hi Brad – Jennifer began on video call – you know I’ve always found you cute!”. And we, with little heart eyes, there dreaming in a possible flirtation. But no, that was not the circumstance (to fantasize), just as it was not at all the 50th birthday of Jennifer Aniston, to which we also saw her (sexy) ex-husband Brad Pitt arrive among the guests (remember that castles that had we mounted in the air ?, ed).

September 1999, Los Angeles. Brad and Jen together at the 51st Emmy Awards. HECTOR MATAGetty Images

So, going back to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt today, we already know enough about their new (non) relationship: “Brad and I are comrades, friends. We chat and there is nothing strange – Jen commented in the interview, – except for all the people who, watching her (reading the live script, ed), they assumed there was something more ”. In short, dismantle the castles, stop any (false) expectation: Brad and Jen are friends, period. “We had fun and held that event for an important house.” And that’s okay, Jen, that’s okay too.

