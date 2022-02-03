the actress steals Kim Kardashian’s iconic dress

Lorena Cesarini is the great protagonist of the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, on the occasion of which she became co-host alongside Amadeus. For the third change of clothes she gave space to her aggression by showing off an iconic tiger dress “stolen” from Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian (via Instagram), Lorena Cesarini, Cindy Crawford (via Twitter)

Lorena Cesarini she is the co-host chosen by Amadeus for the second evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival and since her arrival on the Ariston stage she has enchanted everyone with her breathtaking beauty. After appearing on the gorgeous staircase in a sparkly nude dress, she delivered a touching monologue against racial discrimination, unable to hold back the emotion. During the live show she changed two more times: she first showed off a dress in total sequins, then a tiger look that revealed the more aggressive side of her. The thing that few people know is that the actress “stole” Kim Kardashian’s dress, proposing one of the iconic outfits of the queen of social media.

Lorena Cesarini’s tiger dress in Sanremo

After the first two precious and elegant Valentino looks, Lorena Cesarini has chosen something more daring. For the third change of dress she gave free rein to the more aggressive and sauvage side of her character by wearing a slip dress decorated with the face of a tiger on the front, a model with a snug silhouette, a mermaid skirt and thin straps . It is signed by Roberto Cavalli, even if it is the reinterpretation of an iconic archive piece. It was created by Fausto Puglisi, who re-proposed it in a modernized version in his Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection created for the Florentine Maison. Who had already worn it before Cesarini? Cindy Crawford, in a historic fashion show for Roberto Cavalli and then Kim Kardashian at the beginning of her career.

Lorena Cesarini in Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi

Sanremo, the precious jewels of Lorena Cesarini

To complete the tiger outfit Lorena Cesarini did not give up on luxury accessories, from Roger Vivier sandals to precious High Jewelery. As well as during the entire evening of the Festival, this time she too completed the look with Bvlgari accessories, to be precise a coordinated bracelet and ring, both in yellow and white gold, studded with rubies and sparkling diamonds. They are part of the iconic Serpenti collection, they are enveloping and cannot go unnoticed. In short, the co-host feels more wild than ever and on the Ariston stage she made the sauvage style triumph.

