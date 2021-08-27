the actress tells how she got it

Mila Kunis tells her odyssey to get her dose of the Covid vaccine. Until April 15, the actress, wife of Ashton Kutcher, was not one of the categories for which the serum was intended, but after that date, the state of California made the vaccine available for all those over 16.

Not wanting to wait, however, Mila queued up in a space set aside for vaccinations, hoping that someone would refuse the initiation. To the Live with Kelly and Ryan The actress said: “I’m not telling a lie, when the vaccines came out, I was not ashamed and lined up at various Los Angeles centers to get an advanced dose. The first day I waited 12 hours. . Another day the hours were 14. In the rain ”.

Kunis added: “I was like, ‘People are not going to show up for their date.’ I was wrong”. Her boyfriend Ashton also received the vaccine: “We are still in the pandemic, but we are vaccinated and we can go back to the world,” says Mila with a smile.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met in 1998 on the set of the tv series The ’70s ShowH, but they only started dating in 2012, after she ended the romance with Macaulay Culkin and he married Demi Moore. They married in 2015 and have two children: eldest daughter Wyatt Isabelle, born in 2014, and Dimitri Portwood, born in 2016.