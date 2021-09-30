the actress today would reject sex scenes

Actress Amanda Seyfried explained why she would say no to sex scenes for the cinema today

TOsends Seyfried today would reject the sex scenes. Since she is in fact married and a mother, the actress has stated that she does not have the desire to undress for the cinema. In the past, however, the actress had stripped for the famous hot scene with Julianne Moore in Chloe. In the film Catherine hired Chloe Sweeney, a beautiful young prostitute played by Seyfried; the aim was to try to seduce David, Catherine’s husband, to test his loyalty. From that moment Catherine and Chloe stayed in touch to plan meetings between the girl and David. After each meeting, the two women met to talk about the matter; until one day Chloe confessed that she had sex with David.

Amanda Seyfried – The actress will no longer be doing sex scenes

With regards to sex scenes, things have changed today:

I feel I have a different potential than when I have a daughter,

This is the statement by Seyfried, 34, to PorterEdit in an interview from the past. Then the actress continued:

I became the girl who says, ‘No, I can’t do that press trip because I’m spending time with my daughter.’ Or, ‘do you want me to give it my all for this part? So how about we get rid of that sex scene altogether? Or, ‘no, forget it, I’ll never wear that thong.

So the star of Oh Mama, fallen victim of a notorious hacker a few years ago that released several private photos online, would prefer to undress only in the bedroom. The actress has also stated that she would like three or four more children from her husband Thomas Sadoski; the two met when Seyfried was engaged to Justin Lon, while Sadoski was even married to Kimberly Hope. But they both went in search of each other only when they became single again.