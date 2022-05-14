The actress Tom Holland had a crush on before Zendaya

Tom Holland he had several girlfriends and is currently in a relationship with his colleague Zendayawhom he met in Spider-Man: Homecomingthe first installment of the new trilogy of spider-man. Shortly before, he had ended a relationship with a young woman with whom he was very much in love and with whom he isolated himself during the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first time a girlfriend of the British actor met was in mid-2015 when he was 19 years old. It was about Elle Lotheringtonwho published several photos with him at the time and worked as an assistant director on several films, but the relationship lasted just under a year.

Over time, Tom Holland He was seen with many women in public and in 2020 he came into his life nadia parkesthe British actress who stole his heart before Zendaya. depending on the medium The SunThey were introduced by their mutual friends Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and the attraction was at first sight.

Nadia Parkes, the actress who fell in love with Tom Holland.

The 26-year-old participated in projects such as Doctor Who, The Spanish Princess Y dominate, and to the last that was known lived in London. Indeed, when the pandemic began in 2020 and the subsequent social isolation, Tom Holland Y nadia parkes They lived together in the house that the actor has in said English city.

“They made the decision to isolate together, and things have gone very well between them. Tom has told his friends and family that they are in an official relationship and that living together so early in their romance has only made them stronger,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. However, heThe relationship came to an end and the reasons are unknown.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: a successful couple

Spider-Man: Homecoming It premiered in 2017 and since then rumors of a strong attraction between the two have emerged. However, the actors were with other people and they were only united by a great friendship that they reaped thanks to the filming of the film.

While Tom Holland I was with nadia parkes in 2020, Zendaya had an affair with Jacob Elordihis partner in the series euphoria. The coronavirus pandemic worsened their relationship, causing it to end very abruptly that same year.

It was in July 2021 when the Tom Holland and Zendaya’s first photos together, and it was confirmed when they were caught giving an intense kiss in the actor’s car. From then on, the brand new couple became the most sought after in Hollywood and they began to share their photos on social networks.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!