the actress turned down the lead role in Serendipity

Jennifer Aniston is an actress who has achieved considerable success in Hollywood cinematography, in particular he has achieved a prominent experience in the field of romantic comedy. To testify the numerous awards and recognitions, among them the Golden Globe for the interpretation in Friends as best actress. Despite the right amount of experience in the comic genre, it emerged from the interview with the director Peter Chelsom that the Greek-born actress had turned down the lead role in Serendipity of 2001.

Twenty years after the release of the film, the director commented in an interview on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film: “I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston when she came to visit us. I remember when she walked in, she said ‘I do a romantic comedy once a week’ as she was busy with Friends at that time, so he clearly had other things on his plate and it was his decision not to. “

Peter Chelsom admitted that the actress was there in good faith, despite everything: “We certainly would have made her an offer if she wanted to,” he commented. It seems to be theromantic comedy overdose therefore the real reason why the beautiful actress, daughter of art, did not accept a place in the film. So, after 20 years from the release of the romantic film in American theaters, the masterpiece will come adapted for the small screen from NBC. The television project comes from Miramax Television which has decided to stick to the original plot of the film also in its serial adaptation.

Jennifer Aniston film: The Serendipity film will have a television adaptation

The film Serendipity – When love is magic is a romantic comedy dedicated to the one who believe in destiny and true love, starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack. In a Christmas New York, the two meet by chance, but to accompany their story there will be a series of vicissitudes linked to pure space-time coincidences that will then lead them to meet again after a long time. A super pink film with a contemporary fairytale happy ending in which Jennifer Aniston’s presence would have been perfect.