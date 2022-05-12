The actress who can replace Amber Heard as Mera in DC Comics.

Amber Heard is in the middle of the lawsuit against Johnny Depp and her role in the DCEU hangs in the balance, according to some sources. Who can replace her?

Amber Heard She is in one of the most critical moments of her life, since the trial is currently taking place in front of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after lawsuits for physical attacks and defamation. Meanwhile, comments arose about his future within the DC Extended Universewhere she plays Mera in Aquaman. Who is the actress who could replace her?

Once the actor was fired by Warner Bros. from the franchise fantastic animalshis fans started campaigns on social networks so that heard also have the same consequences, as a lawsuit for assaults also falls on her. For this reason, the petitions were clear and called for their immediate expulsion from the projects of DC Comics in which he participated, although there were no modifications.

+Who can replace Amber Heard as Mera?

In recent days, the TMZ media reported that from the Warner Media studio they made the decision to decrease the screen time of the actress in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the superhero played by Jason Momoa. According to the information, It will only appear in 10 minutes of the tape, beyond having filmed more scenes. For this reason, it is believed that The producer is already looking for a replacement and it could be Emilia Clarke.

The name of the star game of Thrones was one of the first to appear when signing meetings were held on Change.org. The rumor was increased after the Forbes website published that the replacement of Amber as Mera in the DCEU was one of his next projects, but until now it has not been officially confirmed by the WB and DC Comics.

One reason to believe that Emilia Clarke can play the character in the world of Aquaman is that she has a great friendship with Jason Momoa., since they met in the HBO series. The protagonist seems to have been displeased with Amber Heard on more than one occasion, so the change would not look bad. Also, there seems to be a positive opinion about this from fans of the game. DCEU and expect it to be formally announced.