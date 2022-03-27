The actress who inspired Ana de Armas to study acting

Anne of Arms She is one of the actresses of the moment. In recent years, the interpreter managed to place herself at the top of Hollywood, like her idol Penelope Cruzand managed to be part of highly acclaimed film productions by critics.

Originally from Cuba, the beautiful actress lived for many years in Spain. It was in said country where she began her artistic career and she had her first leading role in a very popular television series: The intership.

However, the growth of his career in that country began to fall short. In this way, he decided to move to the United States and bet on an international career. Without a doubt, it was a great success!

Ana de Armas: The actress who inspired her to study acting

Anne of Arms He was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba. His love for acting came from Hollywood movies, which he watched at his neighbor’s apartment. He knew the dialogues by heart and practiced them in front of the mirror. It was thus that he began to study acting in his country of origin. However, when he was 18 he decided to move to Spain to fight for her dreams and to become an acclaimed actress. And of course she did.

Related news

As we said before, his star work in that country was The intership. A series starring teenagers, which marked the career of several Spanish stars. However, she was the only one who came to Hollywood and established herself as an important actress.

Although their careers started differently, Anne of Arms was always compared to Penelope Cruz. A Spanish actress who also earned her place in the United States, and who became the great inspiration of the Cuban. Just like her idol, Ana years he had the opportunity to work with very important figures in the film industry. In the list are Robert DeNiro, Daniel Craig, Keanu Reeves, Harrison Fordamong others.

Among his most emblematic roles we can highlight james-bondwhere it was put on the skin of the bond girl. He also stood out with Knives Out, the movie that made her known all over the world. In addition to these two productions, the audience also had the opportunity to see it in bladerunner beside Ryan Reynolds and The Wasp Network where he worked with Penelope Cruz.

Soon we will see a very challenging role because Anne of Arms will become the new version of Marilyn Monroe. The Spanish will put herself in the shoes of the iconic actress, who will be brought to the big screen with Blonde. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated biopics.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!