the actress who left the set of the series with Zendaya after an argument

One of the figures of the HBO Max production could leave the series in the next season. Here we tell you the reason for his conflict with the creator Sam Levinson.

Every Sunday the title of a popular series appears among the trends. We talk about euphoriathe fiction of hbo max starring Zendaya that managed to take all eyes thanks to its current themes. But just as conflicts between characters are seen on the screen, reality is not very far away: among the actors themselves, there are also discussions and one of the figures even left the set more than once. Can you imagine who it is?

Since the second part of the series arrived on the streaming platform, certain changes in the plot have shown that the links in the team have changed. At the beginning, it was just fan theories that highlighted the little participation of some characters in many of the scenes. But the rumors grew so much that a large number of sources assured that it had to do with creative differences.

One of the points of conflict would be between barbie ferrerawho has put herself in the shoes of Kat Hernandez, with the creator Sam Levinson. Her role in the group of adolescents was transcendental, since she was a little stereotyped young woman with a very interesting development. Her story stood out among Zendaya’s, accompanied by Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, and Eric Dane.

Suspicions that something was up began when Ferreira decided to take a leave of absence from the premiere of the second season, distancing himself from his co-stars. And once the chapters saw the light, all that intensified: the woman who supported body diversity, now occupies a fully secondary role with very few scenes in the production of HBO Max. But… what really happened?

As detailed by The Daily Beast, she was one of the figures of euphoria that he has argued with the creator and that he has insisted on changing the direction of his character after presenting a dislike for the story. Apparently, the technical team would have decided to ignore his comments, cutting most of his scenes and getting him – repeatedly – ​​to leave the set furious. Will we see her again in the next season? The answer, for the moment, is unknown.