the actress who managed to get out of the shadow of her sisters and succeed in the cinema

Elizabeth Olsen began her life and career in the shadow of her sisters, the famous Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley. The duo, older than Elizabeth, became well known for their performances during the 1990s. But her sister wanted to follow the same career only outside of her sisters’ productions.

That’s how he decided to study acting and go to auditions for other projects. She for a while contemplated the possibility of changing her last name, but her roles began to arrive and she finally gained worldwide fame with her entry into the world of Marvel.

From there, Elizabeth began to get more and more important roles. With them, Olsen won over critics who described her as “amazing” and “disciplined”. But beyond world recognition, the actress leads a very low-key life. In fact, Elizabeth secretly married her partner Robbie Arnett and the world found out about the actress’s slip in an interview with Kaley Cuoco.

Her present finds her enjoying her most recent premiere in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, a film in which she starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

a family of actresses

Elizabeth Chase Olsen was born on February 16, 1989 in the city of Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Jarnette Jones, a personal manager, and David Olsen, a real estate developer and mortgage banker. Elizabeth is the younger sister of the twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, very famous during the nineties. Mary-Kate and Ashley became famous thanks to their performances in film and TV since they were very young. They also have an older brother, Trent.

Elizabeth Olsen girl.jpg

In 1995, Elizabeth’s parents divorced, which led to her father remarrying. From that second marriage the Olsens have two younger half-siblings, Courtney Taylor, and Jake Olsen.

As a child, Elizabeth took singing and dancing lessons and began acting in some productions in which her sisters acted. From the age of ten, the little actress began to have some small roles, such as in the movie “That funny western” and the series of music videos “The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley”. From then on, she leaned toward projects other than those in which her sisters participated.

Olsen Twins and Elizabeth Olsen

After graduating from high school, Elizabeth enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. At the age of 20, she left her country to spend a semester studying in Moscow, Russia, at the Moscow Art Theater School. After her return to the United States, the actress graduated from New York University and the Atlantic Theater Company in 2013.

The first steps in the cinema

Her first major role came in 2011 with the movie “Martha Marcy May Marlene”. Both the film and her performance received very positive reviews and the actress not only received praise but was also nominated for and won numerous critics’ awards for her portrayal of the title character, “Martha”, a girl who suffers from paranoia and delusions, after to run away from a sect and return to his family.

Martha Marcy May Marlene official trailer

In January 2013 she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Rising Star. That same year she played “Edie Parker”, the first wife of Jack Kerouac and author of the beat generation memoir “You’ll Be Okay”, in the film “Kill Your Darlings”. She also appeared in the US version of the South Korean movie “Oldboy”.

In 2014, she co-starred in the movie “Very Good Girls” with Dakota Fanning, but the reviews were not good. She also starred in “Godzilla” alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film received positive reviews and grossed $528 million against a production budget of $160 million.

Scarlet Witch, Marvel’s most powerful witch

Elizabeth joined one of the most famous franchises in the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress signed with the production company to play the role of “Wanda Maximoff” in the 2015 superhero movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Thanks to this role, Olsen achieved worldwide fame.

Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” – Teaser Trailer (OFFICIAL)

His first appearance in Marvel was in a post-credits scene of the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played his brother “Quicksilver”. “Wanda” is depicted as a refugee from Sokovia who, along with her twin brother “Pietro”, volunteers to be experimented on by Hydra. The Mind Stone amplifies her natural telekinetic and energy manipulation abilities known as Chaos Magic. Wanda initially comes into conflict with the Avengers, but later joins them and becomes one of their most powerful members.

Olsen played the role with an accent originating from a fictional country called Sokovia, which he described as similar to Slovak. He reprized his role in “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. After completing phase 3 of the UCM, his character also appeared in the Disney + miniseries “WandaVision” and also in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

WandaVision | Marvel Studios | Subtitled Trailer | Disney+

His career outside of Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen played “Audrey Williams”, Hank Williams’ wife, manager and duet partner, in the biopic “I Saw the Light,” directed by Marc Abraham and starring Tom Hiddleston as “Hank Williams.”

In 2017 he acted in the film “Wind River”. Her role was that of a rookie FBI agent. That same year she starred in a comedy with Aubrey Plaza called “Ingrid Goes West”. Both productions received very positive reviews.

Wind River (2017) First Official Subtitled Trailer

In 2018, he signed a contract for the leading role in the Facebook series “Sorry for Loss”. Her role not only earned her praise from pundits but she also received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Personal life

In an interview, the actress stated that she has been an atheist since she was 13 years old. The reasons why she doesn’t follow any religion has to do with her beliefs that “religion should be about community and having a place to go in prayer, not something that should dictate women’s freedoms.”

Regarding her love relationships, Olsen was in a relationship with actor Boyd Holbrook from 2011 to 2014. She then began dating musician Robbie Arnett of the American band Milo Greene in 2019. After three years the couple got engaged but did not there was never wedding news. The truth is that Olsen revealed in June 2021 that they had secretly married.

Elizabeth Olsen.webp

Elizabeth participated in the “Actors on Actors” section of Variety with actress Kaley Cuoco, and in said interview, carried out via Zoom, the Marvel actress inadvertently confessed that she had married when talking about her “husband”. The couple currently lives in Los Angeles.