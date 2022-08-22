The actress who wants Jennifer Lawrence to do her biopic

Jennifer Coolidge said she wants Jennifer Lawrence to star in her biopic but isn’t sure the actress would agree.

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most important and recognized actresses of her generation. She consecrated with the Oscar being the youngest actress to get it, today she only takes a few jobs on the big screen. One of her last jobs was don’t look up, the film that premiered on the Netflix platform last year. But the most important moment for her was a few months ago (February), when she gave birth to her first child. A short time ago, she was seen with her best friend Emma Stoneenjoying dinner.

Recently the actress Jennifer Coolidgethe star of the HBO series The White Lotushad an interview with dead line where he talked about his career. They have asked her about the role that is cited the most, the role that she did not play, among other things. One of the questions that stood out the most was “Who would play your biopic?“.

The actress replied “There are two different things, who would play me and who would you choose? If I could choose someone to play me, I think it would be Jennifer Lawrence. I mean, I don’t know if she’d like it, she’d probably turn it down, but I really like it.”

Coolidge, in addition to his recent role in the notable series The White Lotusworked in well-known films such as American Pie 1 Y two, Legally Blonde -which claims to be the “paper with which she is most recognized and cited”-, A Cinderella story and the animated film robots.

Do you see Jennifer Lawrence in that role, Cinephiles?