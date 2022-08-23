The actress who wants Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a biopic

Versatile actress, perfect co-worker and pure-blooded comedian, Jennifer Coolidge She is one of the most sought-after performers in the industry.

With outstanding performances in franchises of the stature of “American pie” (like forgetting Stifler’s mom) and “Legally Blonde”Coolidge shines today in “The White Lotus”a series that portrays several guests vacationing at a tropical resort for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

Jennifer Coolidge wants Lawrence in a possible biopic of hers, although she doubts her colleague will accept

Speaking to Deadline about the second season of the HBO hit, the actress was encouraged to imagine a possible biopic Inspired by her life.

“There are two different things, who would play me and who would you cast? If I could choose someone to play me, I think I would have Jennifer Lawrence. I mean, I don’t know if she would like it, I would probably turn it down, but I really like her,” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress is not afraid of great characterizations, so it would not be surprising that if she accepts, she does so for this role.

The truth is that the resemblance between Coolidge Y Lawrence It is not so obvious, although the Oscar-winning interpreter is not afraid of great characterizations, so it would not be surprising that, if this project were given and she joined, she would undergo a great physical change to find the character.

Coolidge made headlines last week for his sayings about his time on “American Pie” and what the saga brought to her personal life, after becoming one of the most desired actresses of the early 2000s.

“I played a lot of MILF and got a lot of sexual action. There were so many benefits to making that movie… I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have ever slept with. Maybe I got some attention because people saw Stifler’s mom as a very legal blonde,” she said.

Now, with her statements about a possible biopic, Jennifer was once again on the front pages of the main media and the networks exploded asking for this project to really be carried out and with Lawrence of protagonist.

