The actress who wore a tulle dress with slippers to the 2022 Emmys

Last night was the delivery of the 2022 Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in the American television industry. This morning’s gala was presented by the actor and comedian Kenan Thompson and our favorite stars such as Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Sarah Paulson and Sofía Vergara, among others, could not miss.

Among the most anticipated moments of the evening is the red carpet, where we see the guests parading in their best (or worst) clothes. This year, the main protagonists were the fairytale dresses, taffeta, tulle and, above all, the glamor that actresses put in our lives.

Dress after dress, they all left us dazzled and although there were some that were more successful than others (Zendaya is and will always be a goddess of fashion), in general we can say that the red carpet was a stylistic success.





However, there was one look in particular that caught our attention, not only because of the princess dress, but because of what was hidden underneath, and that is that hannah waddingham revealed to us the secret to be comfortable in (almost) any occasion.

Hannah Waddingham with her sneakers under her dress GTRE/E! NEWS

In an interview on the red carpet with the portal AND! Newsthe actress confessed to the reporter that under the impressive dress of layers and layers of pink tulle signed by Dolce & Gabbana hid some sneakers of the same brand. “You know what’s the best thing about things like this?” she asked, humming to add, “Nobody knows I don’t have heels on underneath.”

Goodbye to the tyranny of heels

Hannah Waddingham joins the list of celebrities who have left their uncomfortable heels at home to have fun without suffering all night. At the 2021 Oscars, the director Chloe Zhao picked up her statuettes over white sneakers Hermès classics, but it was not the first.

This look has been favorite of the youngest on the red carpet, like Millie Bobby Brown at the SAG Awards in 2018 in her Converse and Hailee Steinfeld at the post-Oscar party a few years earlier, where she arrived in a glittery tulle prom dress with sneakers from the same signature.





And it is that the Converse have been widely used in these events, all thanks to Kristen Stewartthe first to appear with these shoes at the gala of the 2009 MTV Movie Awardswhere he preferred comfort over everything else.

Chloe Zhao with her Oscar, 2021 GTRES

However, this stylistic alliance is not something new. At the 1985 Emmy Awards, American actress, singer, and former model Cybill Shepherd rebelled against the dress code from the gala, wearing a stunning black gown with a sweetheart neckline and matching opera gloves that she paired with a pair of butane orange Reebok aerobics shoes, something she did again at the 1996 Golden Globes.

