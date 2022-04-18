The actress who would return from retirement for Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious

The performer has previously accompanied Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast in other Fast and Furious entries. I would go back for the next episode of the saga!

©IMDBFast and Furious keeps adding names

We recently learned that the saga fast and furious will add new names for its tenth episode. Wine Diesel Greetings to Brie Larson welcoming him into the family with open arms in the same way as Jason Momoa will personify one of the new antagonists against whom the tough Dominic Toretto will have to fight. These are not the only additions!

fast and furious 10 I could count on the return of Eve Mendes in the role of Mónica Fuentes, whom we have already seen in the second entry of the franchise released in 2003 and also in 5 inch fast and furious control 2011. At first, she is seen as an undercover agent in a drug organization who is saved by Brian O’Conner. Then in a cameo, he informs Hobbs that Letty is alive.

The return of an actress

The race of Eve Mendes gained notoriety through training day. His credits include such titles as Double Deadly Impact, 2 Fast 2 Furious, El Mexicano, Hitch: Seduction Specialist, Ghost Rider, Educating Mom, Holy Motors and the most recent lost river 2014. Clearly she was away from the industry for a while and fast and furious This is the perfect opportunity for the comeback.

However, it is necessary to take into account certain statements of Eve Mendes of 2019 if we consider the possibility that it will return to fast and furious. At the time, the actress said she had “lost ambition” for her film career and that she was dedicated to spending as much time as possible with the two daughters she shares with actor Ryan Gosling.

Wine Diesel want the latest movies fast and furious to be an event to remember and that’s why it intends to bring together as many stars as possible like Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Ludacris. We can also expect to see the returns of John Cena, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron.

