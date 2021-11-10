the actress would also like to sue Disney

Disney is at the center of the controversy, apparently Emma Stone also sides with Scarlett Johansson

After Scarlett Johansson who is suing the Disney for the release of Black Widow on the platform Disney + simultaneously with the release in theaters, several actors are lining up on the side of the actress of the MCU.

According to Johansson and her lawyers, the multinational would not have respected the contract she signed previously: the net gain was lower than what the actress actually should have earned but, due to the streaming release on the platform, Scarlett took much less money of how many were due to her.

But ours Natasha Romanoff she is not the only one wanting to sue the Disney: Another familiar face recently starred in a Disney movie and that’s right Emma Stone in Cruella.

Apparently Emma Stone would be considering the idea of ​​suing the multinational for the release of Cruella on Disney +. The film did not reach as large numbers as expected though in Italy he placed first as the most watched film in the calendar year 2021, only five weeks after the reopening of the theaters. In the US and in the rest of the world though it didn’t go very well, even if it was highly appreciated by the public and critics.

Cruella was released in theaters and simultaneously on Disney + il May 28, available for viewing thanks to thevip access at the price of € 21.99, same method they used for Mulan And Raya due to the pandemic conditions that have brought cinemas to their knees.

“Cruella star Emma Stone is rumored to be considering her options”, he wrote Belloni, former editor of the The Hollywood Reporter and also added the name of Emily Blunt as an actress who could speak after the release of Jungle Cruise which will debut this weekend. He defined Disney “Notoriously difficult to deal with” under these circumstances, adding that other movie stars involved have been waiting in the wings for someone before them to speak.

There Disney has already replied to the lawyers of Scarlett Johansson, shedding some clarity on the contract signed by the actress and claiming that the release on the platform has brought her more and not less income.

Self Emma Stone were to sue the Disney for the same reason, the house of Mickey Mouse will be forced to remove VIP access from the platform, to favor cinemas and therefore increase the income of the actors on their works.