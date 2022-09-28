Entertainment

The actresses who turned down the lead role in Pretty Woman before Julia Roberts

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

It is difficult, if not impossible, to think of the film beautiful woman and that the name of Julia Roberts to the head. Undoubtedly, the actress was in charge of making a lovable and unique character, achieving nuances that today identify the role of Vivian.

But before the famous artist landed the role, there were other actresses that they were about to stay with him, although finally for professional or agenda reasons they all rejected this great opportunity without imagining the phenomenon that it would become.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gómez’s formula to maintain her figure: this is the diet she follows

11 mins ago

Hollywood actors who were sexualized in movies

22 mins ago

These are the Disney + series that attract the public in Spain

33 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian calls herself ‘fat’ for eating vitamin gummies

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button