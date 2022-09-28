The actresses who turned down the lead role in Pretty Woman before Julia Roberts

It is difficult, if not impossible, to think of the film beautiful woman and that the name of Julia Roberts to the head. Undoubtedly, the actress was in charge of making a lovable and unique character, achieving nuances that today identify the role of Vivian.

But before the famous artist landed the role, there were other actresses that they were about to stay with him, although finally for professional or agenda reasons they all rejected this great opportunity without imagining the phenomenon that it would become.

Which actresses refused to star beautiful woman?

The studio was eyeing Molly Ringwald, who had starred in some of the biggest hits of the day, but ultimately didn’t land the role. The actress has confessed that she doesn’t remember specifically turning down her offer, but she did admit that she hadn’t loved the script she had been presented with.

“I think I saw an early draft and it was called $3,000,” he said. “I don’t remember specifically turning it down. The script was fine, but I must say that Julia Roberts she’s the one who makes that movie. It was her part. All actors hope for a role that allows them to shine like this.”

The name of Meg Ryan also appeared, who did not accept the proposal, and that was when the possibility of choosing Winona Ryder or Drew Barrymore arose, although finally the director did not agree since they were too young to assume that role.

Other Hollywood stars considered for the role included Daryl Hannah, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Connelly, Diane Lane, Karen Allen, Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kim Basinger, Melanie Griffith, Sharon Stone, Heather Locklear, Sandra Bullock, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker were also considered.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Pretty Woman.

The reason why many actresses rejected the role is because they did not dare to play a prostitute and felt that it was a very big bet that could harm their career.

Finally, Julia Roberts took on the role and delivered a sublime performance, making the film a great classic of cinema.

Can you imagine the movie beautiful woman starring an actress other than Julia Roberts?