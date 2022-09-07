the actress’s 15-15-15 method of training to maintain her figure

Aniston for her hair care brand: Lolavie. Instagram: @lolavie

The actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the most recognized figures in Hollywood for her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’ (of course, we had to mention it) and other roles in comedies such as ‘Who are the Millers?’, ‘The Fake Wife’ and ‘Living With My Ex’.

Beyond her profession she is also admired for her beauty. She has been named as one of the most beautiful women in the world by well-known magazines, which also praise her clothes and her enviable figure at 53 years old.

Behind its appearance there are several secrets: first, the actress consumes collagen regularly, which favors your skin; second, although he doesn’t ‘kill’ himself in the gym, he does like to exercise.

A few months ago he told the magazine ‘InStyle’ what his routine is: “I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute elliptical.”

What does Jennifer Aniston’s routine consist of?

The biggest advantage of this method of exercise is that it can be done by anyone. To do this, you must divide your routine into three blocks, each 15 minutes.

In the first block you will do spinning. In the second you will use an elliptical machine. Finally, you will go at a steady pace on the treadmill.

As you can see, it is a cardio and resistance routine that can give you results in a short time if you are constant.

But remember: it doesn’t matter if one day you can’t go to the gym. As Jennifer herself says: “even just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline” makes a difference. In her case, due to an injury she started practicing pilates and now she loves it.

