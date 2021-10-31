the actress’s father starred in Gilmore Girls

Jennifer Aniston, the famous actress of Friends, is not the only star of the family: his father, John Aniston, is also a famous actor. The man who has Greek origins enjoys a good reputation, having had small parts in several TV series. However his name is linked above all to the American soap opera of NBC Days of Our Lives in which he has played the role of Victor Kiriakis since 1985, having participated in more than 3000 episodes. Jennifer Aniston however own thanks to the extraordinary success of Friends she managed to obscure her father, becoming the true celebrity of the family. Right now, the new episodes of the second season of The Morning Show, the actress’s new project in which she is working alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Furthermore, it seems that scientists have even discovered that a neuron in our brain is activated as soon as we see its photos, the neuron Jennifer Aniston.

Many may have already seen Jennifer Aniston’s father’s face because the actor also starred in a well-known and loved TV series.

We are talking about Gilmore Girls, there successful TV series created by the genius mind of Amy Sherman-Palladino, who launched Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. John Aniston which, as we have already said, has participated in many important small screen products such as The West Wing And Mad Man and in 2002 also made a cameo in an episode of Gilmore Girls. The episode in question was the ninth of the third season and aired in America on November 26, 2002. During the episode entitled A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving (in Italy instead it aired under the title of The big binge) Rory and Lorelai attend four different Thanksgiving celebrations.

One of these was obviously organized by the refined parents of Lorelai ed it is during the dinner at Emily and Richard’s house that we meet Douglas Swope who is played by John Aniston. The man, who was invited because he is one of the Gilmore’s friends, asks Rory which college he applied for admission to. The girl then confesses that she considered going to Yale, infuriating her mother who was unaware of her plans and believed her daughter had only applied to Harvard. Lorelai then loses her temper and the two Gilmores argue, but fortunately during the episode they have the opportunity to clarify. John Aniston after that occasion no longer took on the role of Douglas Swope and his participation in Gilmore Girls it’s only related to that brief and fleeting cameo. The father of the actress of Friends it adds to the long list of actors who have participated in Gilmore Girls as a guest star: among the many celebrities who have come to Stars Hollow we remember Jon Hamm, Max Greenfield, Nick Offerman, Jane Lynch And Chad Michael Murray. And did you remember that Jennifer Aniston’s father had participated in this series?