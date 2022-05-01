The actress’s favorite wine is Spanish and has an exorbitant price

The media trial for defamation between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has surprised the whole world when the lurid details of this tumultuous relationship are known. The six-week trial has already made headlines on everything from Depp’s violent text messages, audio recordings of her arguments and the actress’s scatological ways.

Another of the new data that has been revealed is that Amber Heard had another great habit apart from defecating in bed: drinking so much wine that she has spent more than 160,000 dollars on this alcoholic beverage in just under two years. Twenty Twenty Wine Merchants, a supplier from Los Angeles. This is what Ed White, the actor’s business manager, has stated.



According to this former Depp employee, the actress had a special predilection for a Spanish Vega Sicilia. As this version points out, Heard would have ordered five bottles of this wine, which costs around $500, along with eight other bottles of another variety to celebrate her thirtieth birthday.

Heard drank two bottles of wine a night Michael Reynolds / AP

This Vega Sicilia, as reported on the winery’s website, “spends at least ten years between the barrel and the bottle” so they have “one of the longest aging processes in the world”. In this sense, “new and used 225-liter French and American oak barrels and 22,000-liter wooden vats” are used to ensure that the wines obtain “endless nuances, definition, texture and depth over time” .

A very special wine

Pablo Álvarez, CEO of Vega Sicilia, assured La Vanguardia in 2016 that the wines from this winery are so special because they have managed to create a vineyard that is “a unique heritage” and “something unrepeatable”. “The beginning and basis of everything,” he asserted.





Not in vain, Vega Sicilia was founded in 1864 and for 70 years, until 1927, it was the only winery that existed in what is now known as Ribera del Duero. Over the years, by 1982, there were 14 wineries and 5,000 hectares of vineyards. Today there are 300 wineries and 25,000 hectares of vineyards.

debt has been reduced

This new statement from White backs up an earlier claim made by Depp that Heard drank two bottles of wine every night, costing the actor around $30,000 a month on wine alone.





Since their divorce, Depp’s wine spending has been reduced to almost nothing, as he says he doesn’t enjoy wine the way his ex-wife did.