The acts that dirty the Clásico Tapatío and Liga MX

Liga MX continues to seek to eradicate attempts that can dirty the game (Photo by: Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

The echoes of Querétaro still resonate in Liga MX. It was not an act that can be forgotten from one week to the next and those who make up Mexican football should keep in mind that they are the example for thousands of fans. Or at least that should be emphasized to Juan José Macías, Miguel Ponce, Julián Quiñones and Jairo Torresprotagonists of Classic Tapatio and antagonists of the harmony that should prevail in said meeting.

The loyalty system enjoyed by soccer and its teams has been distorted in recent decades. The shield of an institution is worth more than those who wear it on the field and therefore the “hate” transcends the stands, which has placed Liga MX in the present context.

When Liga MX and its leaders put together a series of protocols and campaigns that called for peace to prevent more acts like those that occurred in The corregidor, Juan Jose Macias dared to confront the fans of the Atlas. When the forward of the chiverío got up to warm up, the fans of the Academy began to insult him. Instead of avoiding getting involved, mockingly, JJ told them the total number of stars that the rojiblanco team carries on its shield; 10 more than the Foxes. And yes, the former Getafe player has already shown that he does know how to count, even if it is with the support of his fingers.

The red and black team Atlas He was one of those involved in the acts of Querétaro, his fans were the main attacked and nobody better than them can send a strong message to harmony inside and outside the fields. Demonstrate that the only thing at stake is three points and that this is resolved on the field with a sporting spectacle. The rest is a collective feeling, a perception that gives football a special status. But there are people who can distort these perspectives and that is where provocations find the perfect setting to ignite banal moods.

After tying the Classic Tapatio with a stubborn Julian Quinones He was in charge of celebrating his goal like a bullfighter in a packed square and pointed out that they were the current champions of the League, with which he wanted to show that they were the best in their city, for the moment. But it was not the only sign he made after his goal, but he made an obscene sign to the Chivas bench to project that they were inferior to him. Cesar Arturo Ramosthe central referee of the match, managed to notice said act and expelled the athlete striker.

Continue reading the story

But before Quiñones and Macías were singled out, Michael Ponce of the Rebaño squad and Jairo Torres de los Zorros, starred in a scene that you rarely want to see on and off the field. In the 50th minute of the match, Alexis Vega and Aldo Rocha they began an outbreak of anger with shoves, dimes and diretes, but in what could have been stopped separating both soccer players, Ponce and Torres decided to intervene to make the conflict bigger. It was difficult for both of them to go to the showers ahead of time and they were exhibited where the Chivas player took his rival by the neck. Wow image.

And it is not the first time that Ponce is singled out for assaulting an opponent, because in the National Opening Classic 2021the Flock side got involved in a discussion with Henry Martin and grabbed the American striker by the face. On that occasion he was not even reprimanded, because the VAR did not intercede and Cesar Ramoswho was also the central referee of that game, did not realize it.

There is no doubt that Mexican soccer had to change everything after what happened at the home of the Gallos Blancos and that has to go directly to each team that makes up the Mexican Football Federation, each affiliated institution must be clear about the values ​​it represents. In addition to taking into account that in the person/shield association, the most important is the person.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Beatriz Gutiérrez’s joke that bothered AMLO