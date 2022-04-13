The Adam Project broke another incredible Netflix record

Ryan Reynoldsthe beloved comedic actor known primarily for his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, is now officially the most successful actor in the history of Netflix.

The Adam Projectstarring a Reynolds who returns to the past to save the world, is now the fourth most watched movie on Netflix of all time, as announced by the streaming giant. The film got 233,150,000 views in its first 28 days on the platform.

The film sees Adam, played by Reynolds, a traveler from the future who has an accident on his mission back in 2018, and finds himself back in 2022 where he meets himself at twelve years old, wonderfully played by Walker Scobell (future Percy Jackson), who turns out to be the perfect choice to play a young Reynolds.

Beyond Reynolds’ latest film and the director shawn levy (known for his work in stranger things), with whom he worked on FreeGuy and who will lead Dead Pool 3the Canadian actor also currently has two other movies on Netflix’s most-watched list, a record only he owns.

In addition to its latest installment, the action comedies Red Notice Y 6 Underground, are in first and second place, respectively, in Netflix’s historical Top 10. The first title, in which she stars with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Y Gal Gadot, became the most watched film in Netflix history after generating 364,020,000 views in its first 28 dayswhile the film Michael Baygenerated some 205,470,000.

Other titles on the list include Don’t Look Up (#two), BirdBox (#3), extraction (#5), The Unforgivable (#6), The Irishman (#7), The Kissing Booth 2 (#8) and Spenser Confidential (#10).

The Adam Project premiered on Netflix on March 11, and in addition to Reynolds and Scobell, it has the participation of Catherine Keener and Zoe Zaldanain addition to Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garnerwho play Adam’s parents and give us a indirect little reunion of the protagonists of 13 Going on 30.

