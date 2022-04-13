Entertainment

The Adam Project broke another incredible Netflix record

Photo of James James10 hours ago
Ryan Reynoldsthe beloved comedic actor known primarily for his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, is now officially the most successful actor in the history of Netflix.

The Adam Projectstarring a Reynolds who returns to the past to save the world, is now the fourth most watched movie on Netflix of all time, as announced by the streaming giant. The film got 233,150,000 views in its first 28 days on the platform.

