The Adam Project | Check HERE the new trailer for Netflix’s The Adam Project. When does it premiere on Netflix?

Today a new preview of the science fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds was released. Check out the new images.

Netflix revealed this Tuesday a new trailer for its next big premiere “The Adam Project”, a film that has a cast full of stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

“Time flies”is the title of the new clip of almost three minutes that begins with the characters of Reynolds, Saldaña and the younger version of the formerplayed by Walker Scobell, in a vehicle andescaping from those who seem to be the villains of the story.

That’s not all because after they manage to escape, Reynolds tells Saldaña: Laura, this is me.in relation to Scobell. “Parallel Contact, love?”Saldana says. “You always said you wish you had met me sooner. Here I am”answer back.

The film follows a pilot who, in order to understand his past and save the future, travels back in time and teams up with his younger self and his late father.

Watch HERE the new trailer for Netflix’s The Adam Project

Check out the new poster

The Adam Project will be released on March 11 on Netflix.