‘The Adam Project’ is among the most watched movies on Netflix | Films

Irais M.

Ryan Reynolds is emerging as the favorite actor of platform users

The Adam Projectstarring Ryan Reynolds, broke the record for the fourth most-watched English-language film in Netflix history. According to a platform announcement reported by dead linethe film was seen 233 million 150 thousand times during its first 28 days of streaming.

With this, The Adam Project is only surpassed by Red Notice (2021) —in which Ryan Reynolds also participates—, Don’t Look Up (2021) and BirdBox (2018). curiously 6 Underground (2019), starring the same actor, is ranked number 9 on the same list.

This means that Ryan Reynolds is the first actor to have 4 movies in the top 10 of the most viewed on Netflix.

The Adam Project, released on the platform on March 11, it focuses on pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), who after an accident meets his 12-year-old self (Walker Cobell). Among other actors who participate are also Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener.

In addition to this movie, ryan reynolds had previously worked with Shawn Levy on FreeGuy (2021) and soon they will collaborate again in Dead Pool 3.

