“The Adam Project”, on Netflix: pay off debts with the past | Shawn Levy directs Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana

Ryan Reynolds I should build an altar to dead pool. In 2016, the actor put himself in the shoes of Marvel’s puteador superhero in the most successful movie in the universe of the overcast with an R rating in the United States (equivalent to Only suitable for over 16 years of Argentina) before Joker. Until then, Reynolds’ career was sinking into projects of little artistic and commercial value, a slide started with that bucket of cold water that was the lousy adaptation of Green Lantern (2011). dead pool meant two things: a perfect display of his sharp words and undoubted comic timing, as well as an approach to the youngest audiencesthe same ones they found in him (character and person) an irreverent and cancherous figure.

Reynolds scored two hits during the pandemic with characters far from superheroic although very close to dead poolwhile his swift tongue remained unchanged. The first was Free Guy: Taking Controlreleased in theaters in mid-2021, when the Delta variant of the Coronavirus was expanding by leaps and bounds around the world, and the second Red alertpresented as the most expensive production of Netflix, which brought him together with two figures of the stature of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot. The third link in that chain is called The Adam Project and it has all the ingredients to become a new red N hit, hit being understood as a descriptive adjective emptied of valuation: as with music, there are great hits, some horrible and others, most of them, that play for months and then get lost into oblivion

Hits as enjoyable as they are ephemeral, written on tried and tested molds that can hardly go wrong. In this group enters the adam projectReynolds’ second collaboration with director Shawn Levy (responsible for the saga A night at the museum and eight episodes of stranger thingsof which he is also a producer) after the aforementioned FreeGuy. If Reynolds lived there in a virtual world created by the company of a powerful computer tycoon, here he is lucky travel from the year 2050 to 2022 to rediscover the pubertal version of himself and, along the way, settle old debts with the past.

Read like this, one could think of a drama with existential touches, but, being a Netflix production, it is known that there is more, much more: adventures with fights in spaceships, a camaraderie that is initially forced – and then motivated by empathy and desire – scented buddy-moviea romantic story with Laura (Zoë Saldana) who traverses (in reverse) long decades, a very villainous villain (Catherine Keener) which looks like something out of avengers and the inevitable subplot with emotional aspirations centered on broken family ties. A cocktail with ingredients from ET, starwars and Return to the future that at no time hides his spirit spielbergianly eighty. The Adam Projectthen, as the umpteenth proof that contemporary films and series would be very different if the director of jurassic-park he would have dedicated himself to something else

It is the links, precisely, that light the fuse of the film. It happens when airplane pilot Adam (Reynolds) uses a particular device to open a time vortex and reach what was his home in 2022. There he is himself, but at the age of 12 (the rookie Walker Scobell) and in full mourning for the recent death of his father (Mark Ruffalo) in a car accident. But perhaps that shock was not such, because just before he had made a discovery that over the years would open the door to time travel. Pulling that ball works as an engine of a story made equal parts of formulas, heart and the charisma of Reynoldsa guy who makes you want to have a few beers.

6 – THE ADAM PROJECT

(The Adam Project/United States, 2022)

Direction: Shawn Levy

Screenplay: Jennifer Flackett, Mark Levin, T.S. Nowlin, and Jonathan Tropper

Duration: 106 minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Walker Scobell

Premiere on Netflix