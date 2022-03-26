“The Adam Project”: release date, trailer and everything about the new Ryan Reynolds on Netflix | The Adam Project | SKIP-INTRO

After the success of “Free Guy”, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are reunited for a new story. It is “The Adam Project”, a film of the science fiction genre in which the duo pays tribute to classic films such as “Star Wars” and “Back to the Future”. Its premiere will be on Netflix and in this note we tell you all the details so you don’t miss it.

“The Adam Project” (or “The Adam Project” in its original title) presents us with the story of Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura. (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances.

When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and the only place he knows from this time in his life: home. Thus, together with his present self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo), they will have to solve not only the problems that their time travel meant, but they will also have the opportunity to reconcile with the past. of the.

first breakthrough

These are the trailers and previews so far revealed of the film:

About the cast

In addition to Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project” has a luxury cast:

Zoë SaldanaLaura

Jennifer GarnerEllie

Mark WahlbergLouis

Walker ScobellAdam

Catherine Keener (Maya Sorian)

Data sheet:

Global Premiere Date on Netflix: March 11, 2022.

Directed by: Shawn Levy.

Written by: Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Produced by: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Summary: A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future.

