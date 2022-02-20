The Adam Project: what is the next Netflix movie with Ryan Reynolds about? | thriller | science fiction | streaming | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Netflix will soon premiere its new film proposal, “The Adam Project”which promises family reunions, adventures, thrillers and science fiction.

The premise shows us a future where time travel is possible. A man called Adam (Ryan Reynolds) goes back several decades with the mission of avoiding a disaster, and for this he will have as his main ally the younger version of himself, played by the young actor Walker Scobell.

“Memories don’t tell you the whole past. Sometimes you have to go back to see it again with your own eyes”indicates the progress of the film.

Among the film’s cast, the names of Jennifer Garner as the protagonist’s mother and Mark Ruffalo as the father and the scientist who makes an important technological discovery. What’s more, Zoe Salena will also make an appearance playing Adam’s love interest, and finally Catherine Keener would appear on tape as the antagonist.

The film featured the director, star and producers of the film “FreeGuy”. In other words, shawn levy addressed again to Ryan Reynolds and both were also involved in the production.

“The Adam Project” is presented as one of those proposals aimed at family audiences, whose premiere date on the streaming platform is Friday March 11, 2022.

Source: Cinemania

