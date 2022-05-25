The Adam Project, what it is about, actors, characters and how to watch on Netflix | The Adam Project | Ryan Reynolds | Movies | Videos | TV Tokens | nnda nnlt | FAME

Directed by Shawn Levy, “The Adam Project” (“The Adam Project” in Spanish) is a film of Netflix which tells the story of Adam Reed, a fighter pilot and time traveler, who, after a forced landing in 2022, teams up with himself when he was 12 years old to save the future.

MORE INFORMATION: Explained ending of “Red Alert”, Netflix movie

The science fiction film written by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin has a cast made up of Ryan ReynoldsJennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener and Walker Scobell.

The filming of “The Adam Project” began in November 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and officially ended in March 2021.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is who in “Red Alert”, Netflix movie?

Little Adam and his adult version face to face in “The Adam Project” (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT IS “THE ADAM PROJECT” ABOUT?

“the adam project” follows pilot Adam Reed, who travels back in time and meets his 12-year-old self and his late father, to make amends for the past and save the future. His initial plan is to find and rescue the love of his life who is supposedly lost in a space-time rift.

As little Adam deals with his father’s untimely death and emotional turmoil, the adult realizes that he has to come to terms with his past life and make things better for the good of the world. Both of them will have to face many challenges and dangerous enemies. To overcome and defeat them, they must work as a team despite their differences.

Regarding comparisons with successful films of the 80s, Ryan Reynolds told Variety: “It seemed like one of those wish-fulfilling movies with high stakes and a high concept, but it was also really about something very personal, which is something I loved about ’80s movies, what I loved about ‘ET’. and ‘Back to the Future’, and everything [Steven Spielberg’s] Amblin did… ‘Goonies’. It seemed like it harked back to that kind of cinema and in the period we live in now, it felt timely… I always think of it as the model of Mary Pickford, who makes you laugh, makes you cry, and then brings you back. to laughter If you can do that, you’ve created something worth watching.”.

MORE INFORMATION: The story of “Free Guy”, the Ryan Reynolds movie that comes to Star +

Mark Ruffalo and Walker Scobell in “The Adam Project” (Photo: Netflix)

TRAILER FOR “THE ADAM PROJECT”

Trailer for “The Adam Project”, a Ryan Reynolds movie for Netflix

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE ADAM PROJECT”

Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed

Walker Scobell as Young Adam

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Zoe Saldana as Laura

Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed

Catherine Keener

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos

MORE INFORMATION: What is “Once upon a time… but not anymore”, a Netflix series about?

Zoe Saldaña as Laura in “The Adam Project” (Photo: Netflix)

WHEN DID “THE ADAM PROJECT” PREMIERE?

“The Adam Project” Is available in Netflix from the Friday March 11, 2022.