The Adam Project | What time can The Adam Project be seen on Netflix?

The new film that brings together Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana, will debut this Friday on streaming.

There are only hours left for the premiere of The Adam Project, the new Netflix super production that has several stars in its cast such as Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

The story will continue Adam Reed (Reynolds), a time traveler from the year 2050 who must go on a mission to rescue the woman he loves named Laura (Saldana).

The problem is that his ship crashes and he is sent to the year 2022where he will be reunited with his childhood home and his troublesome 13 year old mewith whom will go on a mission to save the future.

That’s not all, because on this trip he will meet his late father, a scientist who makes an important technological discoverywho will also help them fix the complicated situation.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, the same director as Free Guy, and written by Jonathan Tropper, TS Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

When is The Adam Project released?

The Adam Project will premiere this friday march 11 via Netflix.

What time can The Adam Project be seen on Netflix?

– Mexico: 02:00 AM

– Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 03:00 AM

– Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 04:00 AM

– Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 05:00 AM