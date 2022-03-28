“The Adam Project”: who are the protagonists of the new Netflix movie?

A new science fiction story landed on Netflix under the title of the adam project (The Adam Project)the new movie shawn levy who recruits a brilliant cast of Hollywood stars as actor Ryan Reynoldswith whom he had previously worked in Free Guy: Taking Control. “A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger version of himself and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future,” is the official synopsis for this amazing adventure that takes us on a long journey. journey through time.
The film was launched on March 11 on the platform streaming and, currently, it occupies the first places in the ranking of the most watched in Latin America. Regarding the growing popularity of the title in a short time, we review the list of characters and the actors that make up the main cast.
who’s who in the adam project?
Ryan Reynolds is Adam Reed
Actor known for his roles in Deadpool, Red Alert and The proposal stars the adam project under the role of Adam Reed. He is a strike pilot who arrives from the year 2050 when he travels back in time to 2022 to search for a lost love, but ends up teaming up with himself -in his younger version- and his father, Louis, with the purpose of altering space-time and see his beloved again.
Walker Scobell is the young version of Adam
Little Adam, 12, is played by this young star in his big screen debut. The boy is dealing with the recent death of his father when suddenly a strange time traveler arrives asking for his help. He treats himself, but more adult and is looking for the love of his life. Both will work together to find her.
Mark Ruffalo isLouis Reed
Known for his roles in Spotlight, The price of truth and bringing the Hulk to life for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Ruffalo embarks on a new adventure as the father of Adam Reed. According to what the film tells, he invented time travel with a new research on physics and his great creation interferes with the events that mark the lives of both central characters.
Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed
Hollywood actress (Alias, if I were 30 and Today Yes!) appears as Adam’s mother and helps both versions of her son through the difficult times after the loss of his father. She is understanding, kind and only wants the best for her little one, after how tragic it was to face a family tragedy.
Zoe Saldana is Laura
the star of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy brings Adam’s great love to life. The woman was lost in an anomaly in space-time and she ended up being taken to a completely unknown time plane in the universe. In turn, it will be the great reason for Adam to try to reconcile with his past, after having left behind all his experiences due to painful experiences.
the adam project is available to view at Netflix from March 11.
