The Adam Sandler riddle, everyone hates it and yet they look at it

On Netflix it has totaled half a billion hours of viewing. His plays are despised, but the talent is there and must be sought with calm and passion. Watch The Meyerowitz Stories

Few American actors and screenwriters are hated and yet as successful as they are Adam Sandler. Few professionals of American cinema are considered inadequate to the position they occupy, terrible examples of their category and the last link in the chain of the evolution of the show as Adam Sandler. Yet it hasn’t always been this way nor does it necessarily have to be. Adam Sandler is a particular figure, especially for the American panorama, in which the high and the low coexist, the most total laziness and instead an originality that makes him almost an alien and at times liberating.

First of all it would be necessary to know him well. The arrival on Netflix of 100% Fresh, already available, is a good time to start doing it. It is a show of stand up comedy, the art from which Sandler like so many other American comedians comes, and is a perfect example of what he knows and can do, what his idea of ​​comedy is (for good as well as for bad) and how you carry it out. It is not a stand-up show like the others, the parts of the word are few and very short, there are no long segments but very short stories, punctuated by a classic from his repertoire that cannot be known by those who have only seen it at the cinema: songs. In the 5 years in which he was one of the authors and comedians of the Saturday Night Live (1990-1995) had refined this art, specializing in a very hard and physical humor, where the word is preferred.

All the stand-up comedians take the audience in very long dissertations from which they take out considerations through thehumor, Sandler he works on short and incisive sentences, he doesn’t stay on a topic for more than 3-4 minutes, he doesn’t deepen it, he touches it but in doing so he explodes the humor in places where you would not say. Not everything is gold, of course, but this is his comedy, precisely that of the years of Saturday Night Live and the one seen in his first two films Billy Madison And An Unpredictable Type, successful and complete but also, in their success, the model that he then copied for decades worse and worse.

Today Sandler it is very hated and to some extent with good reason because it seems the closest thing that can exist in America to Massimo Boldi, that is a comedian who has given up working to make people laugh and is content to repeat himself and his successful gags, taking refuge in a repertoire mostly scatological (farts, burps, blows to the head, dwarves, giants, bearded women…). And it’s all true. Already from his third or fourth film for the cinema Sandler he had laid down his arms. And it was 1998!

In the 20 years that followed he has made at least 11 other films of which he is the star and the main screenwriter (we do not count here the participation in other people’s films), which also go beyond the concept of forgettable. They are group outings in which a movie escapes us, in which there is nothing really planned but they are great excuses for something else, as he once explained Salma Hayek, who was with him in one of these productions (Grown-up weekend): “I did it because my children are friends with his children, he often organizes these productions which are excuses to be together, to spend time among us and perhaps also with the children, in beautiful places. Then the movie is what it is“.

Adam Sandler he is lazy and his paradox is that this laziness makes money. Only last April Netflix renewed its agreement with Sandler for 4 more films to do together since his productions, on the platform, had been watched for a total of half a billion hours. She is famously Netflix’s goose that lays golden eggs, which uses the best quality shows as a cover but keeps its users hooked with these cheesy productions for the whole family.

It is so weird and original Sandler that even the most sophisticated filmmakers are passionate about him. Not only Judd Apatow, who through him told the world of stand-up comedy in the very bitter Funny People (definitely brave film to accept), but also Paul Thomas Anderson that in Drunk With Love he had given him a great role, perfect for his shady physicality and played very well. Really Noah Baumbach, the indie artist and snob par excellence of our years, he wanted it in The Meyerowitz Stories with a part perhaps not the main but certainly the most complicated (and successful!) of the film. In all these cases Sandler it proved much more than up to par, yes it proved the only sensible choice for those roles.

When he likes it, when he commits himself, when he is put in a position to have to work hard on the characters and on the films Adam Sandler can be fantastic. When instead he is free to linger on the worst part of the audience, to ride the roles, situations and less intelligent humor he is able to drag even the best comedians into the maelstrom with him like Chris Rock (also wasted in Grown-up weekend).

Yet to watch 100% Fresh it is possible to find, once again, the fury and the absolutely anti-intellectual capacity of this comedian to give a humor that is not clear where it comes from, that does not resemble the refined one of Dave Chapelle nor to the coarser one of Kevin Hart, but it’s much more childish in style. Passionate about themes, problems and issues of childhood or adolescence that do not abandon people even in adulthood, the comedy of Adam Sandler she is nostalgic for an era that never returns, depressed by not being a high schooler anymore.

Who hates Adam Sandler and he despises his films probably does well. Yet looking at him closely and considering everything he has done and continues to do, it is evident that behind that mask there is more, than the true Adam Sandler it is not that of the many filthy films that he shoots and that yield him, but that of the very few excellent films and rare shows that he lets out.