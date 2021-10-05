the adaptation of the Keanu Reeves comic will be edited by the author of The Batman

The script of the live action film produced by Netflix and inspired by BRZRKR, the comic written by Keanu Reeves, was entrusted to Mattson Tomlin

During an interview, Keanu Reeves provided some new information regarding the live action adaptation of BRZRKR – the graphic novel of which he is the author – of which Netflix is starting pre-production. In particular, John Wick’s interpreter revealed that the script is already being written and that he was hired to take care of it. Mattson Tomlin, who recently collaborated with Matt Reeves on the script for The Batman.

Also during the interview, Keanu Reeves revealed that he is interested in making the film BRZRKR something other than the typical fit. Reeves has revealed that he is interested in involving people in the creative process who can help him take his work towards unexplored narrative shores. In fact, according to the actor, the main objective of this project is to bring its protagonist, together with the particular set of rules that distinguish him, into situations with which he has never been confronted in the past.

BRZRKR tells the epic and brutal saga of an immortal warrior, who for 80,000 years wages his personal war. The protagonist, who is known only by the name of “B”, can boast divine ancestry, but at the same time is the victim of a curse that forces him to an existence marked by violence. The story of this unfortunate demigod seems to reach a turning point when, after millennia of life, he chooses to put himself at the service of the government of the United States of America, which hires him to fight a battle that is too violent for anyone else. As a reward for his services, he is promised one of the things he most desires: the truth about the curse that forces him into a bloody existence.

