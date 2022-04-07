The adaptation of ‘The Mayfair Witches’ confirms leading actress

On 2021 we announce that the american chain AMC would adapt The Mayfair Witches, from Anne Riceand now Variety ha confirmed what Alexandra Daddario It will be the protagonist of the Serie.

The Serie I know will base in the novels of the trilogy The Mayfair Witches and AMC gave green light last December from 2021. Daddario be Rowana brilliant doctor who has to deal with her destination What heiress of a powerful family from witches.

The President of the original programming from AMC Studios, Dan McDermottcommented on the News: «Alexandra it’s a talent unique that has illuminated the screen of all the Projects of which she has been a part, and we couldn’t be happier that she is the principal actress of one Serie which will expand the universe from Anne Rice on AMC. We have found our Rowanand we can’t wait for viewers to discover her in the series.”

The First season from The Mayfair Witches will have eight episodes and AMC plans release it to end of 2022. The screenwriters and executive producers in charge of the series are This Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

AMCwhich was done with Rights from eighteen plays from Anne Rice on 2020intends to create a cinematic universe of the novels this author. Among these projects is also the new adaptation from Interview with the vampireof which we have first glance.

On Spainthe trilogy from The Mayfair Witches is published with B editions and translated by Silvia Komet Dain and Camila battles Vinn. The series is made up of the witching hour, devil’s voice and taltos.

We still don’t know through what platform or chain we can see The Mayfair Witchesbut we really want to see this new draft adapted to the small screen.