The adaptation of the novel The Every by Dave Eggers in preparation at HBO

The serial adaptation of the dystopian novel The Every by Dave Eggers is in the works at HBO with Veep screenwriter Rachel Axler at the helm.

Released in 2021, The Every follows Delaney Wells, a new recruit at the world’s largest technology company, born from a merger with the dominant e-commerce site to create a rich, dangerous, and oddly beloved monopoly.

A former ranger and adamant tech skeptic, Delaney blazed a trail with one goal in mind: to bring down the company from within. Along with fellow, unambitious Wes Makazian, they seek out Every’s weaknesses, hoping to free humanity from global surveillance and the infantilization of the species through emojis. But the population may not want this release.

The Every takes up themes already covered in a previous novel by Dave Eggers, and adapted into a film by James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), with Emma Watson (The Daughters of Doctor March) and Tom Hanks (Pentagon Papers) in 2009 : The Circle.

In it, Mae Holland is hired at Circle, an Internet giant and a kind of merger between Google, Facebook and Apple. Initially skeptical of the corporate culture that rejects individualism, Mae lets herself be drawn into a revolutionary experiment whose goal is to film her permanently with a mini-camera.

The Every explores the weakening of privacy and the acceptance of this fact by the population in exchange for more conveniences. “In this terrifying, hilarious and uplifting tale, Dave Eggers shows us the rising cost of frictionless living that technology allows,” said declared Amy Gravitt, programmer at HBO. “As he writes, it’s fiction that will likely largely happen, and what better starting point for an HBO storyline?” »

Also screenwriter, Dave Eggers (Away We Go, Promised Land) will however not write the scenario which will be entrusted to Rachel Axler. It makes its debut at The Daily Show then on New Girl, How I Met Your Mother, Veep, Dickinson…

Emilie Bollache