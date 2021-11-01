Tech

The Addams 2 family presented by Canon PowerShot PX, the smart family camera

Canon Italy chooses the strangest and most famous family of all time for the frightening launch of PowerShot PX, the new Canon product that will revolutionize the way we create memories of the most important moments of our lives.

The Addams Family 2 just came out in our rooms, in time for Halloween: the public then goes to meet one double party to enjoy as a family, at the cinema and at home, and also for this Canon, in collaboration with the distributor Eagle Pictures, chose to tie in with Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan’s animated feature film, promoting his new PowerShot PX digital camera. What is it about?

Defined with irony “your personal photographer“, Canon PowerShot PX, once placed in one position, it is capable of photograph independently (via facial recognition) the movements of whoever enters the field of view of its lens, which is also equipped with an automated zoom and covers 340 ° horizontally and 110 ° vertically. There is the possibility to control it remotely via voice commands. Portable, equipped with USB-C charging and integrated Wi-Fi, PowerShot PX can store the shots on a memory card or in the cloud managed via iOS or Android, using a special app.

The campaign linked to The Addams Family 2 it is multi-subject, with claims linked to the main characters of the cartoon. And while we think our families aren’t as strange as the Addams’, it’s very likely the PowerShot PX will prove otherwise!
The Addams Family 2 is a road movie lively, which is born when Gomez decides to organize a trip around the States in the company of his family, to regain the intellectually restless Wednesday. It will be the little girl who will be tempted by a “betrayal” of the Addams’ values, while Gomez, Morticia, lo uncle Fester, Lurch And Pugsley they will run a very serious risk …

