the AdE admits errors on contracts already renegotiated

Rent bonus for rent reduction: difficulties in accessing non-repayable contributions for the contracts subject to renegotiation before 25 December 2020.

The issue at the heart of the response to the appeal number 13 of 2022 of the Revenue Agency, however, it is not new.

The problem had already been reported in recent months to the editorial staff of Tax information by a reader, albeit with some differences, and is now under the magnifying glass of the financial administration.

L’Revenue Agency admits the presence of errors in the system and suggests sending an instance in self-defense to obtain the amounts up to a maximum of 1,200 euros allocated by thearticle 9 quater of the Refreshments Decree.

The application procedure, from what emerges, has penalized all taxpayers who have granted tenants one reduction already in the first phase of the pandemic and therefore before the period covered by the benefit, from 25 December 2020 to 31 December 2021.

But it’s a paradox when you consider the ratio of the norm.

Rent bonus for rent reduction: the AdE admits errors on the contract already subject to renegotiation

The case at the heart of the response to the question number 13 of 11 January 2022 it concerns a taxpayer, not resident in Italy, who has signed a lease as the lessor of a residential property with an annual rent of € 6,600, with effect from 23 July 2015.

The economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic have led to two renegotiations:

a first for the period from 23 June 2020 to 22 June 2021 provided for a reduction in the annual fee to 1,800 euros;

a second for the period from 23 June 2021 to 22 July 2022 which confirmed the reduction already envisaged.

Therefore, there would be all the conditions for accessing the rental bonus getting the non-repayable grant due for the reduction of the fee.

This is also confirmed by theRevenue Agency clarifying, however, that in the case analyzed it is possible to access the benefit only for the second renegotiation:

“It is believed that the contribution under consideration it is not up to with reference to the lease agreements which, although in place on 29 October 2020, were renegotiated before 25 December 2020, date of entry into force of article 9-quater in question “.

According to what was reported by the person concerned, however, the system has rejected the application totally excluding the beneficiary from the facility.

“The procedure for submitting the application to obtain the grant does not recognize the decrease in the fee, as it has already been carried out with the first renegotiation, and therefore rejects the application that the interested party intends to forward”.

Rent bonus for rent reduction: application in self-protection for errors in accessing non-repayable contributions

The errors linked to a reduction of the rent recognized during 2020 do not represent an isolated case.

Since last summer, when the procedure for requesting the subsidy was activated, they arrived at the editorial office of Tax information the first reports on a penalizing calculation of the grant due to a previous renegotiation of the fee.

The value of the rental bonus 2021, equal to 50 per cent of the total amount of the renegotiations and up to a maximum of 1,200 euros, is commensurate with the total amount of the reductions in the rents for residential properties relating to the monthly payments for the year 2021, communicated to the Agency of revenue by 31 December 2021.

If the system takes as a reference an already reduced calculation base, and impossible to modify, it calculates a reduced benefit.

With the provision no. 180139 of 6 July 2021, the instructions to present request by the deadline set first on 6 September and then extended to 6 October 2021.

From the very first mailings the taxpayers have reported errors in the procedure. And it was expected, also in light of the extension, an intervention to guarantee everyone, in the presence of the required requisites, the non-repayable grant and to ensure a fair calculation of the rental bonus, but nothing has changed until the end of 6 October.

Now exhausted, the time available remains only one way, the one indicated by response to the question number 13 of 11 January 2022:

“It is therefore believed that the landlord may be eligible to request the contribution, provided that he presents to the Revenue Agency a application aimed at reviewing, in self-defense, of the outcome of the rejection on the basis of that already transmitted pending the terms, on the basis of what was clarified with resolution n. 65 of 2020.



Together with the model of the application, it will also be necessary to send a note in which the applicant for the contribution specifies the reasons for the error in a timely and clear manner “.

Sending an instance in self-protection is the solution to be adopted, suggested both by the officials of the Inland Revenue to the taxpayer who encountered problems with the calculation and inlatest document published on the subject.

In the meantime, however, those who have all the credentials to receive the expected benefit continue to stay excluded from the audience of beneficiaries of the rental bonus and pays a high price for granting one in advance reduction of the rent.