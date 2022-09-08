The adopted children of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are already adults: this is how Isabella and Connor have changed | Famous

During the 90s, the protagonist of ‘Dangerous Loves’ and the actor of ‘Top Gun’ became one of the most popular couples and on more than one occasion they conquered the cameras with their romantic appearances.

Isabella and Connor, the children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are already adults

Both Kidman and the ‘War of the Worlds’ star remain tight-lipped about their private lives, sharing few details about Bella (as they affectionately call her) and Connor.

In a chat for ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine on April 23, 2019, the 55-year-old actress revealed some details about her daughter, who stays away from the world of entertainment.

“Bella lives on the outskirts of London. You know, she really does feel more English. We lived there for ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘The Portrait of a Lady’. (…) They both had an English accent when they were little, “said the famous.

Likewise, in a talk with the magazine ‘Who’, taken up by the newspaper ‘El País’ on November 9, 2018, the celebrity spoke about the relationship she has with her offspring and pointed out that as her mother “my job is to love them” .

“I am very secretive about them. (…) I have to protect that relationship. But what I do know 150 percent is that I would give up my life for my children,” Kidman said.

This is how Isabella and Connor, the children of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, have changed

Through her Instagram account, Isabella, now 29, shares some of her upcoming projects, trips and even beautiful “selfies” in which she shows how much she has grown. For example, on October 8, 2021, she published a photo in which she showed off her divine hair.

“Gorgeous”, “Magnificent”, “Beautiful daughter Kidman Cruise”, “You look like your mom here”, “Fantastic”, “What a beautiful red hair”, “You have the most beautiful eyes” and “How beautiful and talented”, were some of the affectionate messages that his more than 42 thousand followers left in the publication.

Previously, on September 24, 2021, the young woman posted a photo in which she appears with a serious face and gaze. On it, her fans wrote cute comments in which they pointed out that her expression is “beautiful.”

The young woman, who is married to Max Parker, is the founder of BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise), a business where she sells T-shirts and bags with her art embodied.

“Bella has been drawing since her little hands could pick up a pen. Since then she has been evolving in her arts, ”reads the description of the official business site.

On the other hand, Connor (27 years old) lives in Miami and has shown on his social profile that he is a fisherman. On March 20, 2018, he showed a photo in which he received some compliments from his friends and fans.

“What a beautiful photograph”, “Hello friend”, “I love your style”, “Great”, “I love you” and “The most handsome”, were some of the texts by Internet users.

Some time after their separation (in 2006), the interpreter of ‘Grace: Princess of Monaco’ married Keith Urban with whom she became the biological mother of Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

On the other hand, the 60-year-old artist is the father of Suri Cruise, whom he had as a result of his relationship with fellow star Katie Holmes, from whom he separated in 2012.